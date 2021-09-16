Micah "Nucci" Montgomery
September 12, 2021
Micah "Nucci" Montgomery, 16, of Bristol, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born in Gainesville, Florida, and was the son of Ronald Montgomery (Deborah Llanita) and Cerica Lavon Pope Green (Jermaine).
Nucci was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wayne and Edna Richards.
He was a star athlete in football, baseball, and basketball with the Tennessee High Vikings. Nucci touched the lives of numerous people as he never met a stranger. He loved animals and enjoyed anime. He was known as the "Teenage Lady Killer".
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish memories of Nucci include his siblings, Levon Montgomery, Jamya, Jammar, and Jordan Hills; maternal grandparents, Alfonso Pope (Linnie), and Gail Pope, niece, Brielle Hills, and numerous special friends and teammates.
The family will greet friends to share memories of Nucci on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Edgemont Presbyterian Church, 1013 Edgemont Avenue, Bristol, Tennessee. Everyone is invited to join the family on the 20 yard line at the Stone Castle from 4 until 5 p.m. on Saturday to pay tribute to Nucci.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Micah Montgomery Memorial Fund at Renasant Bank www.renasantbank.com
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department Dive Team and all first responders for their efforts in the recovery of Nucci.
