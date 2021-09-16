Menu
Micah "Nucci" Montgomery
2005 - 2021
BORN
2005
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Micah "Nucci" Montgomery

September 12, 2021

Micah "Nucci" Montgomery, 16, of Bristol, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He was born in Gainesville, Florida, and was the son of Ronald Montgomery (Deborah Llanita) and Cerica Lavon Pope Green (Jermaine).

Nucci was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wayne and Edna Richards.

He was a star athlete in football, baseball, and basketball with the Tennessee High Vikings. Nucci touched the lives of numerous people as he never met a stranger. He loved animals and enjoyed anime. He was known as the "Teenage Lady Killer".

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish memories of Nucci include his siblings, Levon Montgomery, Jamya, Jammar, and Jordan Hills; maternal grandparents, Alfonso Pope (Linnie), and Gail Pope, niece, Brielle Hills, and numerous special friends and teammates.

The family will greet friends to share memories of Nucci on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 1 until 4 p.m. at Edgemont Presbyterian Church, 1013 Edgemont Avenue, Bristol, Tennessee. Everyone is invited to join the family on the 20 yard line at the Stone Castle from 4 until 5 p.m. on Saturday to pay tribute to Nucci.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Micah Montgomery Memorial Fund at Renasant Bank www.renasantbank.com.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department Dive Team and all first responders for their efforts in the recovery of Nucci.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Montgomery family during this tragic time.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort as you go forward in life that has been forever changed.
Wendy Conway
September 17, 2021
Our Condolences to the family
Nickie Letcher & Morris Stewart
Friend
September 17, 2021
