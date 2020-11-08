Michael "Mike" Edward Moore Sr.
November 16, 1956 - November 6, 2020
SALTVILLE, Va.
Michael "Mike" Edward Moore Sr., age 63, passed away at his home on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1956.
Mike was an extraordinary man, a loving husband, caring father, adoring son, a compassionate brother, a proud grandfather, and an amazing friend. He was preceded in death by his father, James Thomas Hopkins.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years of marriage who will love him forever and ever, until we meet again, Retha Moore; son, Michael Moore Jr. and wife, Dorothy; daughter, April Moore and husband, Jason; his mother, Jean Hopkins; two sisters, Brenda Lawson, Teresa Bowman and her best friend, Lynn Hodges; six grandchildren, Jonathan Norman and wife, Bree, Layla, Raiden, Brianna, Cadince, and Savannah; niece, Jenna Bateman and husband, DJ, and family; and nephew, Jamie Collins.
A private viewing will be held for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to D.R. Henderson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Michael Edward Moore Sr. Family.
