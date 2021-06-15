Menu
Michael M. Fersner
FUNERAL HOME
R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol
224 Midway Medical Park
Bristol, TN
Michael M. Fersner

December 1, 1993 - June 12, 2021

Michael M. Fersner departed this life Saturday June 12, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 12 p.m. from Lee St. Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice

Professional service and care of Mr. Michael Fersner and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc., (423) 764-8584.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol
I am sorry to hear about the loss of Brother. He was such a sweet and loving person. He was like a big brother to Dakari' through the years. He always had a smile on his face no matter where I saw him. I am praying that God will give you the strength that you all need during this hard time. I love you all very much. Love, Suki
Alminia "Suki" Wheeler
June 18, 2021
My heart goes out to the family and friends. Dorothea I pray God helps you through this difficult time. I love you. I here if there is anything I can do. God bless you all.
Jesseica Cruz
June 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss and will be praying for your family.
Eddie Lee
Family
June 16, 2021
Raven
Friend
June 16, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Katherine D Gammon
Friend
June 15, 2021
Fly high until we meet again my love.I love you!
Michelle
Family
June 15, 2021
