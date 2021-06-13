Michael Fletcher
April 20, 1964 - June 11, 2021
Mr. Michael Vernon Fletcher, age 57, of the Hurricane Creek section of Vansant, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home.
Born April 20, 1964 in Burderop, England, he was a son of Virginia Jacqueline Hess Fletcher of Davenport, Virginia and the late Kenneth Dillard Fletcher. He had spent most of his life in the area and was of the Baptist faith. He had formerly been employed as a machinist, car mechanic, and truck driver. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, whittling, and collected knives.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Gail Fletcher.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his fiancée, Mary Jane Skeens; one son, Christopher Fletcher and wife, Melanie; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with the Rev. Carl Burmeier officiating. Interment will follow in the Fletchers' Shady Acres Cemetery at Davenport, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Fletcher, Harold Boyd, Michael Hess, David Skeens, Joshua Barton, Jessie Thornsbury, and Zachary Thornsbury.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Honaker Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.