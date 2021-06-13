Menu
Michael Fletcher
FUNERAL HOME
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway
Honaker, VA
Michael Fletcher

April 20, 1964 - June 11, 2021

Mr. Michael Vernon Fletcher, age 57, of the Hurricane Creek section of Vansant, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home.

Born April 20, 1964 in Burderop, England, he was a son of Virginia Jacqueline Hess Fletcher of Davenport, Virginia and the late Kenneth Dillard Fletcher. He had spent most of his life in the area and was of the Baptist faith. He had formerly been employed as a machinist, car mechanic, and truck driver. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, whittling, and collected knives.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Gail Fletcher.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his fiancée, Mary Jane Skeens; one son, Christopher Fletcher and wife, Melanie; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with the Rev. Carl Burmeier officiating. Interment will follow in the Fletchers' Shady Acres Cemetery at Davenport, Virginia.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Fletcher, Harold Boyd, Michael Hess, David Skeens, Joshua Barton, Jessie Thornsbury, and Zachary Thornsbury.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Honaker Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway, HONAKER, VA
Jun
19
Service
2:00p.m.
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway, HONAKER, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Honaker Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
My condolences for the family! He is a great friend and has became family, he will be greatly missed! He will live on in our hearts and memories! I love you Jane
Heaven Jackson
Friend
June 26, 2021
I am so sorry!! Mike was always very special and we will be praying for you, Chris and the others!!
Yvonne Sweeney
Family
June 13, 2021
