Michael Getman
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Michael Getman

May 14, 1961 - April 9, 2022

MARION, Va.

Michael Alan Getman, age 60, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.

He was born in Syracuse, N.Y. to the late Harold Getman and Barbara Niecz Getman and was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Getman. He was a life long member of the Bridgeport, NY Fire Department and worked as a truck driver.

Survivors include his children, Stefanie Getman, Marion, Va., Stacy Getman, Cicero, N.Y., Carrie Murray, Cicero, N.Y., Nichole Getman, Charleston, S.C.; brother, Anthony Getman, Londonsburg, Va.; sister, Jennifer Kweick, Syracuse, N.Y.; grandchildren, Caitlin, Ryleigh, Emma, Abby; great grandchild, Addie.

Services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent tot he family www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Getman family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike and I have been friends for so many years, we always loved to go have coffee and breakfast different places. I honestly can say my life will change with gone and he was always a good friend and he was also a former brother in law of mine. I am proud to have known Mike and we've done so many things together such as driving truck to emergency services, we have it from here, love your brother.
William Garrison
Friend
April 10, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but your special memories help you cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. We are here for you if you need anything.
Tom & Kate Huttleston
Friend
April 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Mike was a great guy, may he rest in peace.
Peter Basla
Friend
April 10, 2022
I miss you already dad. Love you forever
Stefanie Getman
Daughter
April 10, 2022
Michael was my nephew,I think he had a cute laugh and a sweet smile. I will miss his phone calls.HEY. AUNT Alice He will be missed
Alice Renaud
Family
April 10, 2022
Nichole Getman
Daughter
April 10, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kathy Dowell
Family
April 10, 2022
