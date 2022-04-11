Michael Getman
May 14, 1961 - April 9, 2022
MARION, Va.
Michael Alan Getman, age 60, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn.
He was born in Syracuse, N.Y. to the late Harold Getman and Barbara Niecz Getman and was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Getman. He was a life long member of the Bridgeport, NY Fire Department and worked as a truck driver.
Survivors include his children, Stefanie Getman, Marion, Va., Stacy Getman, Cicero, N.Y., Carrie Murray, Cicero, N.Y., Nichole Getman, Charleston, S.C.; brother, Anthony Getman, Londonsburg, Va.; sister, Jennifer Kweick, Syracuse, N.Y.; grandchildren, Caitlin, Ryleigh, Emma, Abby; great grandchild, Addie.
Services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent tot he family www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Getman family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 11, 2022.