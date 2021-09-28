Menu
Michael Hafley
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Michael Hafley

August 18, 1961 - September 26, 2021

MARION, Va.

Michael Hafley, age 60, passed away at Smyth County Community Hospital on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Michael was born in Albuquerque, N.M. on August 18, 1961, to the late Paul and Lilian Hafley.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Tess) Musick and husband, Matthew; four grandchildren, Gracie, Kami, Kevin and Ruby; siblings, Susan Lee, Richard Paul Hafley and wife, Rachel, Barbara Sue Bays and husband, Mark, Paul Matthew "Chipper" Hafley and wife, Frances "Muff", Nancy Lynn Mitchell and husband, Eric, Margaret Yonts, David Michael "Buddy" Hafley, Robert Henry "Bob" Hafley and wife, Marlena and Mary Catherine "Cassy" Kegley; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Michael enjoyed riding horses, being outdoors and spending time with his daughter. He especially loved spoiling and being around his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral home of Marion is serving the family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
29 Entries
I will miss seeing your sneaky little smile & I will cherish all the great memories that you left me with. Fly high my sweet friend.. until we meet again.. much love to you Mikey
Bridget Anderson
Friend
October 2, 2021
Nancy and family. I am so sorry for your loss. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Love and hugs.
Diane Chambers
Friend
October 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mike. Love and prayers
Charles and Ann Wynn
Acquaintance
September 29, 2021
R.I.P. my Friend, one of a kind and know the world blessed with just having you in it!!! You will be missed by many and my sincerest condolences go out to you,Tess and those "grand babies"! You were defiantly the light of his life and then some! I will always cherish and hold dear our memories together and oh was there many...gone but never forgotten and as always..fly high my good buddy and leave room for me!
Mel
Friend
September 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. So very sorry for your loss. It is so hard to loose the ones we love.
Mary S Johner
Other
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! The Hafley family will always hold a special place in my heart! Prayers for peace and comfort in the days to come! Rest In Peace Mike!

Robin Potter (Roark)
Robin Potter
Friend
September 28, 2021
Condolences to the family. Tess, Cindy and kids, love and hugs.
Pattie Maxwell
Acquaintance
September 28, 2021
Please accept our sincerest condolences.
Tim & Sandy Cline
Sandy Gross
Friend
September 28, 2021
You will be deeply missed dear friend..
Your laugh and out going personality will be missed. May you rest friend!
Adam & Kelly Ferley
Friend
September 28, 2021
Tess, Chipper, and family, I’m so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May God give you all strength and comfort during this very difficult time and in the days to come, as only he can do. With deepest sympathy, Rebessa Roten Greer & Family
Rebessa Greer
Friend
September 28, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathy on the loss of your loved one.
Area 26 Office - Wytheville Virginia State Police
September 28, 2021
Tess, I'm sorry to hear about your dad, Prayers for comfort and Peace.
Debbie Brooks
Friend
September 28, 2021
Stephanie ,and family sorry to here about your dad .Prayers for you all .
Roby S. Parks Jr.
Friend
September 28, 2021
Our love and Prayers go out to the Hafley family.
Special Love and prayers to his Tessy, Matt and those 4 wonderful Grandkids that Mike adored.
Our Condolences,
Terry & Connie Moore
Connie Moire
Friend
September 28, 2021
Good friend he was one of very few ppl that I talked to every single day he'd either message or call and say get the hell outta bed im in your driveway never a dull moment when he was around
Jessy Parks
Friend
September 28, 2021
Thinking of you Tess, I f there is anything I can do let me know, I'm so sorry and my heart hurts for you!
Karen Johnson
Friend
September 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Friend
September 27, 2021
Tess & Cindy.... Y'all already know.... this hurts and cuts DEEP.... I love y'all. It's time like this, when you're no longer "around"... that you realize how much you wish you were, more often. Mike, and the both of you, are loved, immensely, by every extension of our family. XoXo
Jenn Crigger
Friend
September 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike Taylor
Friend
September 27, 2021
So saddened to hear this! Michael was such a spunky fun nice hilarious and overall good guy and he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, Tess, and the kids. Anyone who knew Hafley knew that Tess and the kids were his everything and I'm so sorry for their loss! He loved loved being dad and grandpa and would light up talking about them! I hope you know how much he loved you and hope that you can find some comfort in this difficult time! My thoughts and prayers are with you and hope you always remember the good times
Ashley Seagle
Friend
September 27, 2021
Iam so sorry about your Dad.May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fayla Muncy
Friend
September 27, 2021
Tess and Kids! I'm at a loss of words! My heart is breaking too! Michael was such a great friend and just a Wonderful Caring Man! If I can do anything for you guys please let me know I love you all!
Bonnie Raber
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry to hear. Mike was a good guy, may God be with you through this time! You will be missed!
Lisa Gentry
Friend
September 27, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. So sorry for your loss.
SUE Johner
Friend
September 27, 2021
Very sorry to hear. I pray God gives you all comfort in this trying time. Mike was a good guy and will be missed.
Eugene Thomas
Friend
September 27, 2021
mike was one of the sweetest,nicest,smiling friends we have had.my husband michael wilson worked with him 15+ years and had very high respect for this guy.it was very sad for us to see this obit. we enjoyed each time we ran into mike.fly high friend,,,,,,
mike & joann wilson
Friend
September 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you family.
Kim Melton
Classmate
September 27, 2021
Tess I am so very sorry there are Kno words to make it better but I'm here if you need anything. He had a great man.





Katy Woods
Friend
September 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. May God embrace & comfort your hearts.
Patsy King Littreal
Acquaintance
September 27, 2021
