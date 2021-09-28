So saddened to hear this! Michael was such a spunky fun nice hilarious and overall good guy and he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, Tess, and the kids. Anyone who knew Hafley knew that Tess and the kids were his everything and I'm so sorry for their loss! He loved loved being dad and grandpa and would light up talking about them! I hope you know how much he loved you and hope that you can find some comfort in this difficult time! My thoughts and prayers are with you and hope you always remember the good times

Ashley Seagle Friend September 27, 2021