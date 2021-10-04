Menu
Michael Richard "Mike" Masone Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Michael "Mike" Richard Masone Jr.

July 28, 1939 - October 1, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Michael "Mike" Richard Masone Jr., 82, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Queens, N.Y., on July 28, 1939, to the late Michael Masone and Angelina Marion De Monico Masone. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters and his former wife, Joan Marie Masone.

Mike was a veteran of the United States Army. He had lived in Abingdon since 1976 and was the owner and operator of Mike's T.V. & Appliance in Marion, Va., for 43 years. Mike was an avid golfer, he enjoyed reading, skiing and spending time at his condo in Gatlinburg. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Masone; three children, Renee Clifton (Don), Michael Masone and Mark Masone (Stephanie); five grandchildren, Sarah Fleenor, Bradley Clifton, Megan Masone, Emily Masone and Isabella Masone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or Christ the King Catholic Church, 820 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., 24210.

The family will be having a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Francis Xavier Musolooza officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Masone.

Frost Funeral Home

250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., 24210


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Christ the King Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
So many wonderful memories! We love you guys and you all are in our prayers!
Keith and Jan Medeiros
Friend
October 5, 2021
Louise and family, I am so sorry to hear of Mike's passing, he was always a kind and friendly person, praying for God's comfort.
GT Gary Carrier
Work
October 5, 2021
Mike was a friend as well as a business colleague. I always enjoyed talking with him. He will be missed in Marion.
James McNeil
October 5, 2021
