Michael "Mike" Richard Masone Jr.
July 28, 1939 - October 1, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Michael "Mike" Richard Masone Jr., 82, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Queens, N.Y., on July 28, 1939, to the late Michael Masone and Angelina Marion De Monico Masone. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three sisters and his former wife, Joan Marie Masone.
Mike was a veteran of the United States Army. He had lived in Abingdon since 1976 and was the owner and operator of Mike's T.V. & Appliance in Marion, Va., for 43 years. Mike was an avid golfer, he enjoyed reading, skiing and spending time at his condo in Gatlinburg. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Louise Masone; three children, Renee Clifton (Don), Michael Masone and Mark Masone (Stephanie); five grandchildren, Sarah Fleenor, Bradley Clifton, Megan Masone, Emily Masone and Isabella Masone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or Christ the King Catholic Church, 820 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., 24210.
The family will be having a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Francis Xavier Musolooza officiating.
Frost Funeral Home
250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2021.