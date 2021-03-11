Menu
Mike Caywood
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue
Damascus, VA
Mike Caywood

September 17, 1964 - March 8, 2021

Mike Caywood, 56, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was a life long resident of Washington County, Va., born on September 17, 1964, a son of the late Raymond and Janet Caywood.

He was a loving father and friend who his family was very proud of. He was a dedicated Redskins fan. He was employed for over two decades at Bristol Compressors.

Mike is survived by two daughters, Amanda Caywood-Bundy and her husband, Michael, and Amber Caywood Jones and her husband, Brett; a brother, Danny Caywood and his companion, Joyce Caswell; a sister, Diane Caywood Williams and her husband, Morris; his uncle, Ed Caywood; and special companion and furbaby, Peanut Caywood.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Mr. Bill Blevins officiating. The committal service and interment will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be Danny Caywood, Morris Williams, Michael Bundy, Brett Jones, Bo Raines, and Ernie Blevins. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks Ave., Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Caywood and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.

Garrett Funeral Home

Damascus, VA

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue, P.
Mar
12
Funeral service
Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home
203 N. Shady Avenue, P.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
Mary Neely
March 10, 2021
