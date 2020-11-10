Mikel "Mike" Arlin Prince
March 25, 1939 - November 8, 2020
Mikel Arlin Prince, 81, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 25,1939, in Knoxville, Tenn., the son of the late Arther Arlin and Dorothy Craven Prince.
Spending most of his life as a resident of the area, Mike was co-captain of the 1957 football team at Knoxville West High School, graduated from The University of Tennessee in 1962 and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, served in the United States Air Force from 1962-1965 and retired after a long career at J.P. Stevens in 1996. Mike was an extraordinary man whose family was extremely important to him. He was a very outgoing person who loved playing tennis and watching TN Football and Lady Vols basketball. He was extremely supportive of the game of tennis for all people and served on the META Board in various roles. He was also a popular Junior Achievement Advisor that led to students over many years following business related career paths. For fun, to support his wife, he managed the Cedar Grove Elementary School web site for many years.
He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Betty Jo Woodson Prince who will love him forever; son, Mark Prince; daughters, Dr. Cindy Roark and husband Shawn, Debra Bowling and husband, Terry, and Pamela Prince-Eason and husband, John; grandchildren, Tabitha, Heather, Lindsey, Matt, Levi and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Melody, Gabrielle, Ashleigh, Payton, McKenzi and Chloe; sister-in-law, Lilly Ann Popken; nephews, David and Brian Vernor; and niece, Kara Vernor.
Due to COVID and the family's desire to keep their friends safe, the family will accept friends this week at the home of Pam and John Eason. The family will hold a graveside service at 1 p.m. eastern time, Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway in Alcoa, Tenn., with Lead Pastor John Shepherd of River Oaks Community Church of Murfreesboro, Tenn., officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Rob English, Stanley Lewis, Mark Prince, John Eason, Levi Bowling, Terry Bowling, Bill Harness and Palmer Dotson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee or St. Judes.
The family wishes to thank Weaver Funeral Home for their comforting services and the caring professionals at Holston Valley Medical Center, Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital, Johnson City Memorial Hospital and Bristol Regional Medical Center. These caring, front-line employees made both patient and family comfortable during this extremely difficult time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 10, 2020.