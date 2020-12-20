Mildred Louise Kendrick Rodefer
May 30, 1928 - November 20, 2020
Mildred Louise "Granny Mil" Kendrick Rodefer, age 92, of Blountville, Tenn., received her "Angel Wings" on Friday, November 20, 2020, at her daughter's, Cindy and husband, Anthony's home.
She was the beautiful daughter of the late Bob and Bessie Tallman Kendrick, born on May 30, 1928. She also joined in heaven her husband, H.R. (Rodie) Rodefer; daughter, Priscilla (Patty) Mitchell, and two infant children.
"Thank You, Jesus."
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Edwards and husband, Anthony; son-in-law, Gerald Mitchell; two grandsons, Jerry Mitchell and wife, Traci, and Robert Mitchell; two great-granddaughters, Victoria Simpson and husband, Zac, and Taylor Mitchell; special sons, Anthony Edwards; Ronnie Minnick and wife, Patty, and John Maden and wife, Karen; sisters-in-law, Elsie Shaffer and Edith Benfield; and a host of cousins, and many special friends.
A celebration of life and interment was held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Charles Brooks officiating. "Precious Memories" was beautifully sung by Joe and Bonnie Hobbs.
Granny Mil loved everyone, especially children in need.
Memorials may be sent to Charity Baptist Church, Children Ministry, P.O. Box 210, Blountville, TN 37617, Adams Chapel Food Bank, c/o Traci Mithcell, 348 Carol Hill Dr., Blountville, TN 37617, Children's Advocacy Center of Sullivan Co., P.O. Box 867, Blountville, TN 37617, or a charity of your choice
.
Full celebration of life service on www.akardfuneralhome.com
.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.akardfuneralhome.com
. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Rodefer family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.