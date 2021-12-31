Millard Alex "M.A." Bryant
June 27, 1938 - December 28, 2021
Millard Alex "M.A." Bryant, age 83, of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was a retired dairy farmer and a veteran of the United States Army.
M.A. is survived by four sons, Timothy Bryant and wife, Beverly, Stanley Bryant and wife, Tanja, Mark Bryant; and Glen Bryant and wife, Joanna; two special grandchildren, Rachel Bryant and Olivia Bryant, all of Chilhowie, Va. He is also survived by several brothers, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor James Davidson officiating. A committal service will follow in Westwood Memorial Park in Chilhowie, Va., where military honors will be provided by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Army. Pallbearers will be Jackson Berry, John R. Berry, John O. Berry, Joseph Owens, Mark Richardson, and Jason Parris. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, in M.A.'s honor.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 31, 2021.