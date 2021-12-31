Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Millard Alex "M.A." Bryant
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Millard Alex "M.A." Bryant

June 27, 1938 - December 28, 2021

Millard Alex "M.A." Bryant, age 83, of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was a retired dairy farmer and a veteran of the United States Army.

M.A. is survived by four sons, Timothy Bryant and wife, Beverly, Stanley Bryant and wife, Tanja, Mark Bryant; and Glen Bryant and wife, Joanna; two special grandchildren, Rachel Bryant and Olivia Bryant, all of Chilhowie, Va. He is also survived by several brothers, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor James Davidson officiating. A committal service will follow in Westwood Memorial Park in Chilhowie, Va., where military honors will be provided by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Army. Pallbearers will be Jackson Berry, John R. Berry, John O. Berry, Joseph Owens, Mark Richardson, and Jason Parris. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, in M.A.'s honor.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.