Millard Cook
February 11, 1927 - July 2, 2021
Mr. Millard McKinley Cook, age 94, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home. Born on February 11, 1927, in the Sandy Ridge section of Russell County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Noah and Louise Barton Cook. A lifelong resident of the area, he attended Bethany Baptist Church. A member of the UMWA, he was a retired coal miner, carpenter, and farmer. He enjoyed wood working and gun trading, but most of all he enjoyed talking and visiting with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and was a great provider for his family always making sure their needs were met.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of sixty-eight years, Lucille McGlothlin Cook, six brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include one son, Lannie Cook and wife, June, of Cleveland, Virginia; two daughters, Linda Dye and Danna Wells, both of Honaker; one granddaughter, Tracy; four grandsons, Byron, Benjamin, Chad, and Justin; four great-granddaughters, Samantha, Mercedez, Benleigh, and Anna; five great-grandsons, Tyler, Dylan, Eli, Ayden, and Gavin; one sister, Effie Karschner of Maryland; two sisters-in-law, Norma Cook and Imogene Cook; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church, 7523 Finney Road, Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Vonley Pruitt and the Rev. Larry Burton officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Abingdon, Virginia, with the Rev. Phillip Cook and the Rev. Christopher Karschner. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to assemble at the Honaker Funeral Home to leave in procession at 12 Noon.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Cook, Eddie Cook, Harold Cook, Larry Cook, Charles Karschner, Calvin Karschner, Memphis McGlothlin, and Freddie Puckett.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at Bethany Baptist Church.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 4, 2021.