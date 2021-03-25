Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Milton Otho Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Morris-Baker Funeral Home
2001 East Oakland Avenue
Johnson City, TN
Milton Otho Anderson

Milton Otho Anderson, age 97, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, with his daughter and granddaughter at his side on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Shell Cemetery, Piney Flats United Methodist Church, 225 Methodist Church St., Piney Flats, TN 37686, under the direction of Dr. Paul Humphrey and David Lewis. Military honors were conducted by Boone Dam VFW Post 4933. The graveside service was recorded and uploaded to the Morris-Baker website, under Otho's obituary page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Piney Flats United Methodist Church, http://pineyflatsumc.org or 225 Methodist Church St., Piney Flats, TN 37686.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Anderson family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Piney Flats United Methodist Church
225 Methodist Church St, Piney Flats, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Morris-Baker Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Please except my deepest sympathies. May God's loving kindness comfort you all and may your treasured memories of Milton always fill your heart's with joy, peace and love. Psalm 119:76
MG
March 28, 2021
Bev, Phillip, and your niece: I am so sorry for your loss. You got to keep your Dad and Granddad a long time, but it's never long enough. I know you will miss him. If ever I can do anything for you, please let me know. Sincerely, Pam
PAM FLEMING
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results