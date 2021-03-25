Milton Otho Anderson
Milton Otho Anderson, age 97, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, with his daughter and granddaughter at his side on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Shell Cemetery, Piney Flats United Methodist Church, 225 Methodist Church St., Piney Flats, TN 37686, under the direction of Dr. Paul Humphrey and David Lewis. Military honors were conducted by Boone Dam VFW Post 4933. The graveside service was recorded and uploaded to the Morris-Baker website, under Otho's obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Piney Flats United Methodist Church, http://pineyflatsumc.org
or 225 Methodist Church St., Piney Flats, TN 37686.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Anderson family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2021.