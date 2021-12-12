Minvera Loretta "Lorrie" Deel
December 7, 1961 - December 10, 2021
BEE, Va.
Minvera Loretta "Lorrie" Deel, age 60 of Bee, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. Born on December 7, 1961 she was the daughter of the late Harold and Opal Madeline Sutherland Presley. Lorrie was a 1980 Haysi High School graduate, was last employed by the Ball Corporation, and was of the Christian faith.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 41 years, Tony Deel; sons, David (Amy) Deel of Bee, and Tony (Bobbie) Deel Jr. of Birchleaf, Va.; grandchildren, Jacob, Madeline, Madison, Alyssa, and Gunnar Deel; a brother, Frank (Renee) Presley of Haysi, Va.; a sister, Sandra (Lonnie) Breeding of Lebanon, Va.; and her precious puppies, Remington, Pearl, Lottie, Nervie, and Butch.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Haysi Funeral Home with Edward Tiller officiating. Burial will follow in Sutherland Cemetery, Bee, Va. Pallbearers will be Jacob Deel, Gunnar Deel, Jeff Deel, Tommy Deel, Scott Presley, Peanut Gilbert, and Lynn Gilbert. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the funeral home where an evening service will be conducted at 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haysifuneral.com
. Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.