Mr. Keesee, I am so sorry to hear about Mitzi. I remember all the times we stayed at the ranch while you and Dot were out of town, I loved coming down and helping with the horses, I remember you would worry about my hair and the horses getting hold of my poneytail... I will always treasure the memory of Mitzi, I loved her like a sister, I just regret we lost touch through the years. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Candy Holt Krebs.

Candy "Holt" Krebs Friend September 10, 2021