Mitzi Keesee Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Mitzi Keesee Miller

Mitzi Keesee Miller, 63, of Peachtree Corner, Ga., formerly of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Bristol, Va. and was the daughter of Clifford Haynes Keesee Sr. and the late Dorothy "Dot" Stigall Keesee.

In addition to her mother, Mitzi was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Keesee.

Mitzi was a devoted and loving wife, daughter and friend. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Those left to cherish memories of Mitzi include her husband, Tim, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. until a Celebration of Mitzi's life at 12 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 with pastor Chad Johnson officiating. A Graveside service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1019 E. Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Miller and Keesee families during this difficult time.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Teddy and Mitzi were so very special to our family. I'm so very sorry for your loss. Mitzi will hold a special place in our hearts as we were blessed to have her in our lives! You have our deepest sympathies.
Betty Fowler
Family
September 10, 2021
Mr. Keesee, I am so sorry to hear about Mitzi. I remember all the times we stayed at the ranch while you and Dot were out of town, I loved coming down and helping with the horses, I remember you would worry about my hair and the horses getting hold of my poneytail... I will always treasure the memory of Mitzi, I loved her like a sister, I just regret we lost touch through the years. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Candy Holt Krebs.
Candy "Holt" Krebs
Friend
September 10, 2021
Mitzi was a joy to work with. Brightened my day always. So sorry she is gone.
Liz Jordan
September 9, 2021
Mitzi, Teddy, my sister Penny and I had some great times. I just can't believe she is gone. You have my deepest sympathies and prayers!
Sandy Fowler-Bethany
Family
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results