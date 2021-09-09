Mitzi Keesee Miller
Mitzi Keesee Miller, 63, of Peachtree Corner, Ga., formerly of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Bristol, Va. and was the daughter of Clifford Haynes Keesee Sr. and the late Dorothy "Dot" Stigall Keesee.
In addition to her mother, Mitzi was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Keesee.
Mitzi was a devoted and loving wife, daughter and friend. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
Those left to cherish memories of Mitzi include her husband, Tim, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. until a Celebration of Mitzi's life at 12 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 with pastor Chad Johnson officiating. A Graveside service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1019 E. Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
