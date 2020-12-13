Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mona Jean Smith
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol
224 Midway Medical Park
Bristol, TN
Mona Jean (Gregory) Smith

May 4, 1940 - December 4, 2020

Mona Jean Gregory Smith went home to be with the Lord on the morning of December 4, 2020, after contracting and suffering from the devastating effects of COVID-19. Mona was born in Bristol, Virginia, on May 4, 1940, to Janie Louise Gregory.

Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Emma Gregory-Bailey, Sue Gregory, Eleanor Joyce Gregory-Birdsong, and Patsy Gregory. She was also preceded by a special cousin, Margo White and mother-in-law, Margaret Rogers.

Mona loved crafts, crocheting, baking, and most of all the Lord. During her final days Mona made intricate greeting cards to give out on special occasions.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Kirkland (Kim) of Corona, Calif., Monica Smith-Henriquez of Menifee, Calif., and Melissa Rose (Ryan) of Alpharetta, Ga.. She is also survived by a son, Herbert Gregory Smith of Redondo Beach, Calif. Mona cherished her five grandchildren, Ryan Kirkland of Tokyo, Japan, Julia Kirkland of Chicago, Ill., Alyssa Henriquez of Corona, Calif., and Sophie and Miles Rose of Alpharetta, Ga.; a special nephew, Lawrence White of Bristol, Tenn., and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Mona's special caretaker, Hilda Kocharian and the healthcare workers at Davita Dialysis in Corona.

A memorial service will be held in Corona, Calif. A memorial service in Bristol, Va., will be planned for a later date due to COVID-19.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by R.A. Clark Funeral Service, Inc. - Bristol.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sorry to hear of your loss, MY deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless Theresa Jacobs
Theresa Jacobs
December 23, 2020
Mona was a special lady. May all your fond memories bring comfort in the years ahead.
Felicia Stromile
December 21, 2020
We loved her feistiness, we loved her spirit, we loved her. Rest in peace beautiful Mona, we will miss you, but know that you are happy and dancing in heaven.
The Delgado Family
December 21, 2020
My prayers are with you all. Miss Mona was a beautiful soul and I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to have known her.
Stephanie Snow
December 20, 2020
Praying for the family during this time. I remember as a child her been my neighbor. Kind and loving.
Tonya Shade
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results