Mona Jean (Gregory) Smith



May 4, 1940 - December 4, 2020



Mona Jean Gregory Smith went home to be with the Lord on the morning of December 4, 2020, after contracting and suffering from the devastating effects of COVID-19. Mona was born in Bristol, Virginia, on May 4, 1940, to Janie Louise Gregory.



Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Emma Gregory-Bailey, Sue Gregory, Eleanor Joyce Gregory-Birdsong, and Patsy Gregory. She was also preceded by a special cousin, Margo White and mother-in-law, Margaret Rogers.



Mona loved crafts, crocheting, baking, and most of all the Lord. During her final days Mona made intricate greeting cards to give out on special occasions.



She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Kirkland (Kim) of Corona, Calif., Monica Smith-Henriquez of Menifee, Calif., and Melissa Rose (Ryan) of Alpharetta, Ga.. She is also survived by a son, Herbert Gregory Smith of Redondo Beach, Calif. Mona cherished her five grandchildren, Ryan Kirkland of Tokyo, Japan, Julia Kirkland of Chicago, Ill., Alyssa Henriquez of Corona, Calif., and Sophie and Miles Rose of Alpharetta, Ga.; a special nephew, Lawrence White of Bristol, Tenn., and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Mona's special caretaker, Hilda Kocharian and the healthcare workers at Davita Dialysis in Corona.



A memorial service will be held in Corona, Calif. A memorial service in Bristol, Va., will be planned for a later date due to COVID-19.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.