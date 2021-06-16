Menu
Monica Dale Kenney
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Monica Dale Kenney

March 29, 1940 - June 15, 2021

MARION, Va.

Monica Dale Kenney, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va.

Dale was born in Marion, Va., to the late Marvin Edgar Hubble and Dessie Luella Sturgill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kenney; two brothers, Jay Hubble and Isom Hubble; and her son-in-law, Keith Smith.

She worked as a dispatcher for the Marion Police Department and was a loving wife and mother.

Survivors include, daughter, Lisa Kenney Smith of Fredericksburg, Virginia; son, Joseph "Jody" Kenney of Roanoke, Virginia; three grandsons, Tyler Tilson and wife Jessica of Chilhowie, Seth Ratliff and wife, Caiti of Fredericksburg, and Keegan Kenney of Roanoke.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Thomas Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Kenney family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Thomas Cemetery
VA
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jody sorry to hear about your momma. I do remember she always made our visits feel like she had known us forever. I will be praying for you and your family.
Traci L Wolfe
Friend
June 16, 2021
