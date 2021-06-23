Menu
Monika Elizabeth Gargon
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Monika Elizabeth Gargon

Monika Elizabeth Gargon, age 95, of Abingdon, Va., formerly of Miami, Fla., passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home.

She was born on September 28, 1925, to the late Heinrich Stein and Marie Christine Christ Stein in Philadelphia, Penn. Monika was a former employee of the Pentagon where she worked on IBM machines. She retired as a legal secretary for Dave Beasley, Esq. in Miami, Fla. and relocated to Southwest Virginia in 2009.

In addition to her parents, Monika was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gargon; sister, Ida Desch; and brother, Hugo Stein.

She is survived by five children, Russell Ingle and wife, Zona, Nancy Jones, Kenneth Ingle and Elizabeth, Mark Gargon and wife, Michelle, and Monika Pelly and husband, Michael; several grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Roger Ball officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Sorry for your loss,granny was a sweet person and a joy to talk with
Arlene Stevenson
Friend
June 23, 2021
