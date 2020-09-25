N. Brent Kennedy III
N. Brent Kennedy III, The world has lost a most unforgettable human soul.
On Monday, September 21, 2020, Brent Kennedy was released from the many health challenges he endured following his 2005 stroke, rejoicing and singing once again - this time in heaven's rock and roll band.
His "never give up" mantra defined Brent throughout his life. His kindness, optimism, intellectual curiosity, generosity, and desire to serve were instantly contagious – and of course those twinkling blue eyes charmed everyone.
Even though his stroke stole his voice, Brent spoke volumes through his infectious facial expressions. He always viewed his stroke as a "blessing," and indeed it was for all of us who travelled this journey with him over the last 15 years. He never stopped teaching and encouraging those around him. As one of many examples, he often volunteered to participate in physical and respiratory therapy lecture classes. Not only did he help train a new generation of therapists, he also helped them learn how to treat the whole person and not just the disability. Even in his last days, Brent's endless sense of humor brought joy to those who were caring for him.
Probably best known for his tenacious research into the origins of the Melungeons, their heritage and culture, Brent founded the Melungeon Heritage Association inspired by the overwhelming response to his personal story, "Melungeons: The Resurrection of A Proud People." A well-travelled speaker, he went to Turkey on ten different occasions resulting in a Sister City relationship between the town of Wise, Va. and Cesme, Turkey as well as the establishment of an international student exchange program at the University of Virginia's College at Wise (UVaWise). A nationally recognized authority on the subject, Brent always welcomed and respected differing viewpoints. But his bottom line never wavered: We are all kin!
Brent's career spanned 35 years in the development and philanthropic arena. He most recently served as President of the Foundation for the Wellmont Health System, Vice Chancellor for Development and College Relations at UVaWise, and Senior Partner of Jerold Panas Linzy & Partners, Inc. to name a few.
And his awards were numerous including the Fitz Turner Civil Rights Award from the Virginia Education Association (1998), the Distinguished Service Award (1998) and the Turkish-American of the Year Award (2006) both from the Assembly of Turkish American Associations, and the Outstanding Alumnus Award from UVaWise (2003). A most cherished momento is the tree planted in his honor outside the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Brent leaves behind his devoted wife, Robyn; son, Ryan (Alyssa); his brother, Richard (Sue), niece and nephew, Jessee and Matt Kennedy; brother-in-law, Tim Vaughan (Jane), nephews, Matt and Connor Vaughan; special "oul," Alihan Karakartal, and of course, hundreds of Melungeon cousins.
The world indeed has lost a beautiful soul. But Brent has fulfilled his commitment to leave this world in a better place than the way he found it. His legacy will certainly live on through all those he has touched.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers to honor Brent's memory, contributions may be made to: Children's Assistive Technology Service, PO Box 121, Union Hall, VA 24176 or cats.networkforgood.com
; N. Brent Kennedy Scholarship in Appalachian Studies, UVA-Wise, 1 College Avenue, Wise, VA 24293; the Melungeon Heritage Association, Inc., PO Box 4063, Barboursville, WV 25504; or Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center, c/o Fort Sanders Foundation, 280 Fort Sanders West Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37922.
