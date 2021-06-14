Menu
Nancy Church
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Nancy Church

April 27, 1939 - June 11, 2021

MARION, Va.

Nancy Troxell Church, age 82, passed away on Friday June 12, 2021, at the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Nancy was born in Smyth County, Va. to the late William and Ora Martin Troxell and was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Church; sister, Betty Jane Troxell; and her brother, William Troxell Jr. She was a former member of the Cedar Bluff Baptist Church and worked at City Drug in Marion. She was a resident at Brookdale East in Charlotte where she was elected ambassador for the residents. Nancy was very outgoing and collected friends everywhere she went.

Survivors include her son, Keith Goodpasture and wife, Tina, Greensboro, N.C; nephews, Bill and wife, Gwen Troxell, John and wife, Lynn Troxell; great nephews, Ben and Josh Troxell; cousins, Roy Martin, John D. Osborne and wife, Verne, Patsy McKinnon; special friend, Judith Hancock.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with the Reverend Eddie Beck officiating. Interment will follow in Round Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Church family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
I just found out my beloved Fancy Nancy passed, I left Brookedale the first week in May, and we cried together. She was an amazing lady, and my stubborn sister. I will truly miss her, I have since I left, and will think of her often
Denise Bonds
Friend
July 22, 2021
Keith and Tina, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dale and Melissa Mercer
June 14, 2021
You in our thoughts and prayers
So sorry for your loss
Nancy sure was loved by everyone that
she met. Phil and I were blessed to
be able to work with her at City Drug.
Becky and Phil Davis
Becky David
Friend
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results