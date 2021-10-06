Nancy Lee Dunavan
May 9, 1929 - October 1, 2021
Nancy Lee Dunavan, age 92, of Tazewell, Va., died on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Va.
She was born on May 9, 1929, in Pounding Mill, Va., a daughter of the late William Augustus Christian Sr. and Cora Bell Christian. Nancy was of the Christian Faith and held membership at the Fincastle Baptist Church in Tazewell, Va. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and scrapbooking. She was a lovely lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Dunavan; four sisters, Martha Evelyn Christian, Gladys Virginia Harris, Manty Marie Patrick, and Cara Dorenda Patrick; and three brothers, William Blaine Christian, Henry Harrison Christian, and George Miller Christian.
A host of nieces and nephews, many other family members and friends survive to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dunavan will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Hurst – Scott Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va., with Pastor Chris White officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 7 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family ask that you make a donation to any charity or non-profit organization of your choice. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va. is serving the family of Mrs. Dunavan and those wishing to express sympathy may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
870 MAIN STREET, TAZEWELL VA 24651
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.