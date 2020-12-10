Nancy Sue Goodman
December 11, 1933 - December 7, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
On December 7, 2020, Nancy Sue Johnson Goodman, 86, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ the One True God Whom she worshipped and followed by faith.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Thurman Johnson and Willie Baugh Johnson and her husband, James Wayne Goodman.
Still living are her two sons and their wives, David and Gwen Goodman of Roanoke, Va. and Leon and Vicky Goodman of Raleigh, N.C.; also two grandchildren, Morgan and Josh Goodman and his wife, Abigail, all of Roanoke. Other extended family include close cousins, Janice Hayter, Carolyn Nagel, Irene Meade, Judy Warren and her husband, Charlie all of Abingdon; and a sister-in- law, Francis Guthrie of Dublin, Va. Also numerous lifelong dear friends from Burlington, N.C.
Sue lived out The Lord's command in Philippians 2:3,"to be humble toward one another, always considering others better than yourself". She faithfully and sacrificially served her husband of nearly 60 years. An only child, Sue was the caretaker of her Mother while she lived out her later years of life here on earth. Everything Sue did was in consideration of others before herself. She was employed at Cracker Barrel for several years to supplement income for her daughter-in-law so she could be at home with her children. Never wanting to be the center of attention, Sue would be found in the kitchen quietly whistling with pleasure as she prepared meals for her family's enjoyment. Sue had a special gift of cooking! Sue was also a long time member of Abingdon Baptist Church where she taught as a Sunday school teacher and served the needy with her famous pan of lasagna.
We grieve the loss of our precious Mother but this grief is not full of sorrow like people who have no hope, "For since we believe that Jesus died and was raised to life again, we also believe that when Jesus comes, He will unite us all together again." (1Thess. 4:13-14) until then we will remember and try to follow Sue's example to consider others better than ourselves.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Abingdon Baptist Church, 361 West Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, gifts can be designated to the general church fund or the Lottie Moon Christmas offering.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Knollkreg Memorial Park Abingdon, Va., with Pastor Bill Bryan officiating.
Also, a special thanks to Gentle Shepherd Hospice of Roanoke and Commonwealth Assisted Living of Abingdon.
