Nancy Jane Harrison
July 28, 1937 - January 13, 2022
Nancy Jane "Nance" Warner Harrison, 84, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Born in Russell County, Va., on July 28, 1937, she was the daughter of the late James Arthur and Nannie Belle Alexander Warner. Nance was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, mowing her lawn, and going to auctions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Warner, Earl Warner, and Raymond Warner and a sister, Claudia Harris.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Alvin Eugene Harrison; daughter, Pam Dye; son, James Richard Harrison; grandchildren, Kristy Hess and husband, Josh, James Harrison and wife, Crystal, Jeremy Harrison, and Heather Harrison; great-granddaughter, Natalee Jane Hess; brother, Bill Warner; sister, Ann Weddle; special sister-in-law, Faye Bays; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Grat Dye, Jim Wyatt, Randy Stinson, Paul Campbell, Eddie Harrison, Josh Hess, James Harrison, Jeremy Harrison, and Ronnie Schanck.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Randy Williams, the Rev. Danny Belcher and Josh Hess officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon.
The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home after 5 p.m.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 15, 2022.