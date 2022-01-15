Menu
Nancy Jane Harrison
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue
Lebanon, VA
Nancy Jane Harrison

July 28, 1937 - January 13, 2022

Nancy Jane "Nance" Warner Harrison, 84, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Born in Russell County, Va., on July 28, 1937, she was the daughter of the late James Arthur and Nannie Belle Alexander Warner. Nance was of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, mowing her lawn, and going to auctions.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Warner, Earl Warner, and Raymond Warner and a sister, Claudia Harris.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Alvin Eugene Harrison; daughter, Pam Dye; son, James Richard Harrison; grandchildren, Kristy Hess and husband, Josh, James Harrison and wife, Crystal, Jeremy Harrison, and Heather Harrison; great-granddaughter, Natalee Jane Hess; brother, Bill Warner; sister, Ann Weddle; special sister-in-law, Faye Bays; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Grat Dye, Jim Wyatt, Randy Stinson, Paul Campbell, Eddie Harrison, Josh Hess, James Harrison, Jeremy Harrison, and Ronnie Schanck.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Randy Williams, the Rev. Danny Belcher and Josh Hess officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon.

The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home after 5 p.m.

Share condolences with the Harrison family at www.owensfuneralservice.com.

Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Avenue, Lebanon, VA
Jan
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Lebanon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Owens Funeral Service
Very sorry to hear you have our sympathy .
Karl M Stallard
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results