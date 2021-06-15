My sympathy to all the family and friends! Nancy was such a sweet friend and I have many memories of our times in the VFW Auxiliary. I especially remember her volunteering to bake my ham for me, for one of the Veteran's Day breakfasts, because I was having some health issues. She was one of a kind that will always be a special lady in my memory. Rest in Peace dear friend, you have earned your wings.

Helen Vernon Friend June 14, 2021