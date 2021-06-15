Nancy Gates Hill
February 27, 1939 - June 13, 2021
MARION, Va.
Nancy Gates Hill, age 82, went Home to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Marion, Va.
Nancy was born in Saltville, Va., to the late James and Martha Cumbow Gates. She was also preceded in death by two children, Sabrina Hill and Randy Hill; brothers, Howard Gates and James Gates; and a stepsister, Violet Tolbert.
Nancy was a faithful Christian and devoted member of Adwolfe Freewill Baptist Church in Marion. She worked many years at Food City in Marion. Nancy was a dedicated wife and mother that will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Hill; her son, Jack Hill and wife, Sandy; daughter, Sarah Powers, all of Marion; grandchildren, Jason Barker, Randy Hill and wife, Kim, and Kristen Rector and husband, Jeff; sisters, Laura Sheets and Rhonda Cress; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Adwolfe Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Foster and Pastor Bob Surber officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, June 15, 2021, at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hill family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.