Nancy Gates Hill
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Nancy Gates Hill

February 27, 1939 - June 13, 2021

MARION, Va.

Nancy Gates Hill, age 82, went Home to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Marion, Va.

Nancy was born in Saltville, Va., to the late James and Martha Cumbow Gates. She was also preceded in death by two children, Sabrina Hill and Randy Hill; brothers, Howard Gates and James Gates; and a stepsister, Violet Tolbert.

Nancy was a faithful Christian and devoted member of Adwolfe Freewill Baptist Church in Marion. She worked many years at Food City in Marion. Nancy was a dedicated wife and mother that will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bob" Hill; her son, Jack Hill and wife, Sandy; daughter, Sarah Powers, all of Marion; grandchildren, Jason Barker, Randy Hill and wife, Kim, and Kristen Rector and husband, Jeff; sisters, Laura Sheets and Rhonda Cress; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Adwolfe Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Foster and Pastor Bob Surber officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, June 15, 2021, at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hill family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Adwolfe Freewill Baptist Church
VA
Jun
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Adwolfe Freewill Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Nancy was a very sweet lady. I worked with her at Food City many years. She was such a joy to be around. My mom and I was just talking about her last week. She will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for Bob and her family.
Sarah Allison
Friend
June 17, 2021
Dear Bob and family, I was so sad when I read Nan's obit. She was an inspiriation to me. Don't know if you all knew but Ann died on May 28. Give my condolences to Sara and Jack and Laura May and family.
Freida Crutchfield
Family
June 16, 2021
Sending our love and condolences to Nancy's family and friends. She was a very sweet lady. The Gates family lived across from my Grandparents Ervin & Margaret Counts. She and her sister Nancy always visited them and my parents, Trever and Ruby Counts over the years. May God bless all her family and friends. Love and Prayers Teresa Counts Tignor and Rubye Counts.
Teresa Tignor
Friend
June 15, 2021
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of Nancy Hill. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
June 15, 2021
So sorry to learn of Nancy's passing, she was a very sweet lady
Dale Mercer
June 15, 2021
Nancy was a member of th breast cancer support group. Everyone loved her and we looked forward to getting to be with her. We will miss her.
Luedell Bailey
June 15, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Nancy was such a sweet person. I met her in our support group and I loved talking to Nancy on the phone. I will certainly miss my friend.
Betty Beatty
Friend
June 14, 2021
I was so saddened to learn of Nancy’s passing. She was one of the kindest, most giving people I have ever known. She had a beautiful Christian soul and will be missed by all whose lives she touched. My prayers for all her loved ones as you grieve her loss.
Jeanne Martin Haulsee
June 14, 2021
Nancy,was a sweet and beautiful person. Always had a beautiful smile and hug for me every time I seen her . She will be surely missed.Our Prayers are with the Family..❤ Mark & Teresa Barker
Teresa Barker
Friend
June 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Nancy was a very nice lady. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Linfa Schermer
Acquaintance
June 14, 2021
Nancy was a sweetheart, I worked with her when I was a teenager many years ago at food city and will always remember her smile! So sorry for your loss!
Jennifer Greer
Acquaintance
June 14, 2021
My sympathy to all the family and friends! Nancy was such a sweet friend and I have many memories of our times in the VFW Auxiliary. I especially remember her volunteering to bake my ham for me, for one of the Veteran's Day breakfasts, because I was having some health issues. She was one of a kind that will always be a special lady in my memory. Rest in Peace dear friend, you have earned your wings.
Helen Vernon
Friend
June 14, 2021
Nancy's bright smile and laughter will sure be missed at the VFW, we could always count on her for whatever we needed done. I have known her many years and she was always so sweet and kind. One thing for sure, she is not suffering anymore . My thoughts and prayers are with all the family during this time.
Wanda Owens
Friend
June 14, 2021
Nancy. You was a special woman with lots of smiles and love for everyone. You will be missed by family and friends. We know you are in a better place with the Master. Praying for family to have peace.
Linda Jennings
Friend
June 13, 2021
