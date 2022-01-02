Nancy Johnston
December 11, 1937 - December 23, 2021
Nancy Bowen Johnston, age 84, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 while surrounded by family at home in Wilmington, N.C.
Nancy was born on December 11, 1937, in Quincy, Massachusetts to Loy and Marjorie Bowen. Nancy lived most of her life in Bristol, Va. where she taught Special Education with the Bristol Virginia Public School System, was a co-owner of Art Unlimited in downtown Bristol, Va., and was a faithful member of State Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack Johnston; daughter, Melissa Leigh Mullins; grandson, Matthew Logan Clark; and her beloved dog, Tusox.
Survivors include her brother, John Bowen of Durham, N.C.; daughters, Kim Choudhury and husband, Ashok of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and Jacquie Spader and husband, Marshall of Wilmington, N.C.; son-in-law, Steve Mullins, Forrest City, N.C.; grandchildren, Elyse Ball and husband, Brad, Marni Wise and husband, Thomas, Shelley Choudhury and fiancé, Sam, Margo Morrow and husband, Daniel, Bailey Choudhury, and Jack Mullins; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Hunter, and Norah Ball; many nieces and nephews; and by the amazing staff and friends at Elderhaus at the Lake in Wilmington.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rudyk and staff at Senior Health Associates, the wonderful nursing staff at NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital, and to the hospice nurses of Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.
Visitation will be held at State Street United Methodist Church on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. with a service to follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
– Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or We Care Ministry @SSUMC 650 Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201.
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation
1535 S.41st St. Wilmington NC 28403
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 2, 2022.