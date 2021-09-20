Nancy Yvonne Shortt Lamie
November 22, 1944 - Deptember 17, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Nancy Yvonne Shortt Lamie, age 76, passed away at her home on Friday, September 17, 2021.
She was a member of Riverview Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She had a big heart and was devoted to her family and friends. Nancy is leaving behind a legacy of love. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Nin Short; brothers, Jimmy Short, Bobby Shortt, and Billy Short; sisters, Lois Short and Mason Green; grandson, Anthony Clayton Hartzog; and special lifelong friend, Judy Roberts.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold Lamie; two daughters, Anita Hartzog and husband, Mark, Rachel Vaughn and husband, Randy; the loves of her life, her granddaughters, Micaela Vaughn Williams and husband, Justin, and Haley Hartzog; great-grandchildren, Vaughn Elise Williams, and Solon James Williams; sister, Alene Shortt Imes and husband, Richard; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Roscoe Greer officiating. The burial will follow at the Elizabeth Cemetery in Saltville, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday evening, September 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nancy Yvonne Shortt Lamie family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 20, 2021.