Nancy Henderson Larkin



October 20, 1942 - March 20, 2022



Nancy Henderson Larkin, 79, a longtime resident of Shawneetown, Illinois, passed away on March 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.



Nancy was born in Saltville, Virginia, on October 20, 1942, to the late Stuart and Ruby Smitson Henderson. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Jack Larkin, and siblings Richard Henderson, Guy (Perk) Henderson, and Lucille Henderson.



Nancy grew up in the Poor Valley/ Tumbling Creek section of Saltville and graduated from Meadowview High School with the class of '59.



Nancy was a hard worker, always giving to others and putting her family first. Nancy and her husband Jack owned and operated The Cabin Tavern in Shawneetown for many years. Through the years she worked at Bunge Grain, The Law firm of Jim Smith, and the County Courthouse. Most recently she served as City Clerk for Shawneetown, Illinois.



Nancy will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind words, and her most giving and wonderful soul.



Survivors include her children, Lisa (David) Lyon, James "Bo" (Jackie) Shortt, Kevin (Lisa) Larkin, and Hope (Steve) Lisula; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Jane Henderson Colson and David S. Henderson Sr., many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A service was held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Cox & Son Funeral Home in Shawneetown, Illinois. A private internment will be held at a later date.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 27, 2022.