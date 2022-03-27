Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Henderson Larkin
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cox & Son Funeral Homes
794 N Lincoln Blvd
Shawneetown, IL
Nancy Henderson Larkin

October 20, 1942 - March 20, 2022

Nancy Henderson Larkin, 79, a longtime resident of Shawneetown, Illinois, passed away on March 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born in Saltville, Virginia, on October 20, 1942, to the late Stuart and Ruby Smitson Henderson. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Jack Larkin, and siblings Richard Henderson, Guy (Perk) Henderson, and Lucille Henderson.

Nancy grew up in the Poor Valley/ Tumbling Creek section of Saltville and graduated from Meadowview High School with the class of '59.

Nancy was a hard worker, always giving to others and putting her family first. Nancy and her husband Jack owned and operated The Cabin Tavern in Shawneetown for many years. Through the years she worked at Bunge Grain, The Law firm of Jim Smith, and the County Courthouse. Most recently she served as City Clerk for Shawneetown, Illinois.

Nancy will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind words, and her most giving and wonderful soul.

Survivors include her children, Lisa (David) Lyon, James "Bo" (Jackie) Shortt, Kevin (Lisa) Larkin, and Hope (Steve) Lisula; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Jane Henderson Colson and David S. Henderson Sr., many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A service was held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Cox & Son Funeral Home in Shawneetown, Illinois. A private internment will be held at a later date.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cox & Son Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cox & Son Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.