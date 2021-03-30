Nancy Ellen Dinkins Mays
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Nancy Ellen Dinkins Mays, age 73, passed on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Frances Marion Manor.
Nancy was a 1966 graduate of Chilhowie High School and a 1970 graduate of Emory & Henry College. She was an educator for 40 years where she established many love-filled relationships with students, parents, and co-workers. Nancy was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Straley Byrd Dinkins and Mary Elizabeth Edmiston Dinkins, and sister, Norma Barrack.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jerry Mays; daughters, Shannon Mays (Jamie) Shepherd of Chilhowie, Va,, Allison Mays of Abingdon, Va,, and Rhiannon Mays (Jason) Adams of Millers Creek, N.C.; sisters, Jo Ann (Charles) Blevins of Bristol, Va., Becky (Clay) Powers of Chilhowie, Va., and Mary Lynn (K.W.) Lawson of Chilhowie, Va.; grandchildren, Ryan Evans, Brad Evans, Brandon Evans, Reid Stiltner, Austin Triplette, Kensey Shepherd, and Jake Shepherd; great-granddaughter, Everleigh Evans; special aunt, Virginia Edmiston; sisters-in-law, Betty (John) Mowery and Jeanie (Paige) King; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lebanon Cemetery, 40027 Widener Valley Road, Chilhowie, Va., with Pastor Steve Wright officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Nancy with memorial contributions to Lebanon Cemetery, c/o Mary Lynn Lawson, 891 Country Lane, Chilhowie, VA 24319.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Philadelphia, and to all of those who provided care to Nancy throughout her illness.
Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Nancy Ellen Dinkins Mays is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2021.