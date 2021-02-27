Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Evelyn Pauley
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Nancy Evelyn Pauley

April 20, 1949 - Feb. 25, 2021

SEVEN MILE FORD, Va.

Nancy Evelyn Pauley, age 71, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at her home in Marion, Va.

Nancy was born in Sugar Tree, N.C., on April 20, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" Fieldon Mathias Pennington and Iva Lea Poe Pennington; her husband, John "Johnny" Wesley Pauley; and a brother, Steven Charles Pennington.

Nancy loved her family, she was a doting mother, grandmother and sister and loved all animals. She loved collectibles and gardening. She loved to make others laugh.

She is survived by three sons, Robert Lee Pauley of Wytheville, Michael Wesley Pauley of Round Rock, and Brian Keith Pauley and Julia Marie Pauley, of Marion; two daughters, Melissa Kaye Martin and Carlton "Eddie" Martin of Max Meadows, and Michelle Renae Lintecum and Gary Wayne Lintecum of Max Meadows; brothers, Eddie Lee Pennington Jr, of Seven Mile Ford, and Kenneth Dwayne Pennington and Tammy Pennington of Chilhowie; sister, Karren Iva Lea Pennington Bennett of Marion; grandchildren, Johnathon Tel Pauley of Round Rock, Joseph Scott Pauley of Austin, Joshua Ryan Pauley of Round Rock, Harper Wayne Lintecum of Max Meadows, Maegan Elizabeth Martin of Max Meadows, Amber Rath Hancock and Anthony of Petersburg, Kristina Wood Richardson and Hunter Richardson of Marion; great-grandchildren, Harley Rath of Petersburg, Sophia Hancock of Petersburg, Nadia Camacho of Marion, and Finland James Mcdaid of Round Rock; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Charlie Whitaker; and grand dogs and cat, Amos, Katie and Brena, Willie and Diesel, Wiggles.

Funeral services will be held at 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Gregory Carrico officiating. Funeral services will also be live streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will follow at the Middle Fork Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Pauley family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Feb
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Michelle, sending you and your family love and strength during this difficult time.
Love you sweet friend. ~Tonia Johnson and Family
Tonia Johnson
Friend
February 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michael Young
February 26, 2021
Alma Jean (Johnson) & Carl Pennington
Acquaintance
February 26, 2021
One of the sweetest person i have ever known,Loved her very much,Known her for many years.
Geraldine Smith
Friend
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results