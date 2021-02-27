Nancy Evelyn Pauley
April 20, 1949 - Feb. 25, 2021
SEVEN MILE FORD, Va.
Nancy Evelyn Pauley, age 71, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at her home in Marion, Va.
Nancy was born in Sugar Tree, N.C., on April 20, 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bill" Fieldon Mathias Pennington and Iva Lea Poe Pennington; her husband, John "Johnny" Wesley Pauley; and a brother, Steven Charles Pennington.
Nancy loved her family, she was a doting mother, grandmother and sister and loved all animals. She loved collectibles and gardening. She loved to make others laugh.
She is survived by three sons, Robert Lee Pauley of Wytheville, Michael Wesley Pauley of Round Rock, and Brian Keith Pauley and Julia Marie Pauley, of Marion; two daughters, Melissa Kaye Martin and Carlton "Eddie" Martin of Max Meadows, and Michelle Renae Lintecum and Gary Wayne Lintecum of Max Meadows; brothers, Eddie Lee Pennington Jr, of Seven Mile Ford, and Kenneth Dwayne Pennington and Tammy Pennington of Chilhowie; sister, Karren Iva Lea Pennington Bennett of Marion; grandchildren, Johnathon Tel Pauley of Round Rock, Joseph Scott Pauley of Austin, Joshua Ryan Pauley of Round Rock, Harper Wayne Lintecum of Max Meadows, Maegan Elizabeth Martin of Max Meadows, Amber Rath Hancock and Anthony of Petersburg, Kristina Wood Richardson and Hunter Richardson of Marion; great-grandchildren, Harley Rath of Petersburg, Sophia Hancock of Petersburg, Nadia Camacho of Marion, and Finland James Mcdaid of Round Rock; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Charlie Whitaker; and grand dogs and cat, Amos, Katie and Brena, Willie and Diesel, Wiggles.
Funeral services will be held at 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Gregory Carrico officiating. Funeral services will also be live streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook Page. Interment will follow at the Middle Fork Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Pauley family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 27, 2021.