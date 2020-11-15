Nancy Ringstaff Simmons
August 5, 1929 - November 5, 2020
Nancy Ringstaff Simmons, 91, formerly of Richlands, Va., went to be
with the Lord peacefully surrounded by her family in Roanoke, Va.
She was the last surviving child of ten children born to Henry and Myrtle Griffith Ringstaff of Pounding Mill, Va.
Nancy was a permanent fixture in the back row at the First Christian Church in Richlands, Va., for over 60 years. She was an exceptional cook who loved to host huge Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve celebrations for her family. Most celebrations featured her World-Famous Angel Biscuits. Her adored bedroom vanity provided many generations of "Simmons Girls" with a sense of comfort and home. Nancy retired from the Tazewell County School Board where she worked at Raven Elementary School as a beloved teacher's aide in special education. She was an avid, diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and never missed a tennis match featuring Rafael Nadal.
She was preceded in death by her previous husband, and father of her children, Joe Casey Simmons; and her beloved daughter, Karen Leigh Fannin.
She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Jo Jarrett (Bob), Donna Sue VanMeter (Dan), and Kimberly Ann Reich (John); son-in-law, Omer Fannin; four grandsons, Casey Coleman (Leslie Anne), Luke Fannin (Rebecca), Logan Fitzgerald (Karla), and Andy Gooliak (Marguerite); one precious granddaughter, Amy O'Keeffe and her husband, Michael, who lavished her with love and tenderness, and the occasional blonde brownie, during the over ten years that she lived near them in High Point, N.C. Also left to honor her memory are seven great-grandchildren whom she cherished, Margaret Casey O'Keeffe, Carlee Anne Coleman, Carter Cash Coleman, Oliver Thomas Richard Fitzgerald, Aurora Ann Fitzgerald, Maya Cathleen Gooliak, and Marianna Casella Gooliak; as well as many extended family and friends who shared time and memories with her in Lake Park especially her niece, Lynne Brown and nephew, Dusty Ballard.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held in Richlands Va., at a later date.
The family would like to thank the amazing ladies of Snyder Nursing Home in Salem, Va., along with the director, Keith Denson, for their loving and attentive care. She lived her final days happy and content.
.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.