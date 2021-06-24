Nancy Bounds Rutherford
November 30, 1952 - June 18, 2021
Nancy Rutherford died at home on Friday morning, June 18, 2021. She was born Nancy Ann Bounds on November 30, 1952, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Robert Shade and Ina Ruth Brimer Bounds.
She graduated from Holston High School in Knoxville before attending the University of Tennessee and later graduating from East Tennessee State University with a degree in education and a concentration in business. She worked for the Bristol, Tennessee City Schools, retiring in 2016 after many years as the bookkeeper at Tennessee High School.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dave Rutherford; her sons, Rob Rutherford, Curt Rutherford and wife, Allyson, all of Bristol, Tenn., and Drew Rutherford of Knoxville; as well as her grandchildren, Brooks and Maya Rutherford whom she adored. Nancy is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Lynda Bounds of Bowdon, Ga.; four nieces and their families, Lisa Tickle and Beth Spangler of Bristol, Leigh Anne McPherson of Spanish Fort, Ala., and Melinda Spisso of Savannah, Ga.; her uncle, Ronnie Brimer of Knoxville; and many Knoxville area cousins whom she loved.
The Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, June 25, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home in Bristol. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Nancy's memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 672 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24201, or Bristol, Tennessee City Schools Community Resource Center, 615 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.