Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Bounds Rutherford
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Nancy Bounds Rutherford

November 30, 1952 - June 18, 2021

Nancy Rutherford died at home on Friday morning, June 18, 2021. She was born Nancy Ann Bounds on November 30, 1952, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Robert Shade and Ina Ruth Brimer Bounds.

She graduated from Holston High School in Knoxville before attending the University of Tennessee and later graduating from East Tennessee State University with a degree in education and a concentration in business. She worked for the Bristol, Tennessee City Schools, retiring in 2016 after many years as the bookkeeper at Tennessee High School.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dave Rutherford; her sons, Rob Rutherford, Curt Rutherford and wife, Allyson, all of Bristol, Tenn., and Drew Rutherford of Knoxville; as well as her grandchildren, Brooks and Maya Rutherford whom she adored. Nancy is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Lynda Bounds of Bowdon, Ga.; four nieces and their families, Lisa Tickle and Beth Spangler of Bristol, Leigh Anne McPherson of Spanish Fort, Ala., and Melinda Spisso of Savannah, Ga.; her uncle, Ronnie Brimer of Knoxville; and many Knoxville area cousins whom she loved.

The Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, June 25, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home in Bristol. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Nancy's memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 672 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24201, or Bristol, Tennessee City Schools Community Resource Center, 615 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Nancy was a special lady, and I always enjoyed stopping by her office to chat at THS. All of her children are special, but Rob holds a special place in my heart. Be proud of your mom and know that she is in a happy place. My condolences to all of you.
Barbara Brookshire
Work
June 27, 2021
Ben and Jeanette Lemon
June 25, 2021
Dave, Rob, Curt, Drew, Allyson, Brooks and Maya, We are so sad for the loss of this wonderful part of your lives. Nancy was a special lady and she will be missed by so many. Hugs.
Larry and Michelle Fleenor
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results