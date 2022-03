Nannie "Sally" E. TobertOctober 14, 1945 - May 31, 2021SALTVILLE, Va.Nannie Elizabeth Tolbert, age 75, passed away at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Monday, May 31, 2021, after a long brave battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin A. Davidson; her daughter, Joy Dye; grandson, David Dye; sister, Shelby Prater; and brothers, Jackie, and Billy Davidson.She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Tolbert; two sons, Randy Tolbert and wife, Stacie Hogston, and Britt Tolbert; daughter, Thersia Olinger and husband, David; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Alex, and Baylee Tolbert, and Jessica Olinger; two brothers, James Davidson and wife, Joyce, and Dennis Davidson and wife, Sally; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Ralph Tuggle officiating. The burial will follow at the Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.Online condolences may be expressed at www.drhendersonfuneralhome.com . The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nannie E. "Sally" Tolbert family.D.R. Henderson Funeral Home148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370