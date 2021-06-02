Nannie "Sally" E. Tobert
October 14, 1945 - May 31, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Nannie Elizabeth Tolbert, age 75, passed away at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Monday, May 31, 2021, after a long brave battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin A. Davidson; her daughter, Joy Dye; grandson, David Dye; sister, Shelby Prater; and brothers, Jackie, and Billy Davidson.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Tolbert; two sons, Randy Tolbert and wife, Stacie Hogston, and Britt Tolbert; daughter, Thersia Olinger and husband, David; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Alex, and Baylee Tolbert, and Jessica Olinger; two brothers, James Davidson and wife, Joyce, and Dennis Davidson and wife, Sally; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Ralph Tuggle officiating. The burial will follow at the Mount Rose Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Nannie E. "Sally" Tolbert family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 2, 2021.