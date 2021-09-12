Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nathaniel Elliott
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Smithfield High School
FUNERAL HOME
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA
Nathaniel Elliott

August 8, 1994 - September 5, 2021

Nathaniel Adam Jackson Elliott, 27, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. He bravely battled Ehlers Danlos Syndrome for years, of which there is no cure. He was truly loved by his friends and family, and he adored music, movies and art. He was a gifted artist, non-judgmental, truly an individual who showed kindness to all.

Nathan attended Smithfield High School, Virginia Governor's School for the arts, and Virginia Commonwealth University. He was the son of Andrew Elliott and Gina Elliott. He is survived by his parents; sister, Wynnie Elliott; brother, Wyatt Elliott; grandparents, Jim and Sharon Elliott, Michael Rorrer and Deborah Rorrer. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Nancy Elliott.

Donations, in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Governor's School for the Arts at the following link:

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/FormSingleNM.aspx?name=E46200&id=9&formid=95

Littles Funeral Home

1515 S. Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
39 Entries
Nathan, you were and still are a shining light for so many people. You still shine in my heart and will forever until we meet again, my sweet boy. Forever 27, young and beautiful. Love, Mom
Gina Elliott
Mother
November 30, 2021
Nathan looks so handsome and fearless in this photo..a Knight with a generous, noble heart. He will always be remembered for his uniqueness, talent and creativity, his courage and inner strength, his intelligence and selflessness. Sending Love to his family and his friends. Nathan is still with all of you, he will always be.
Angela
Friend
September 18, 2021
Thank you all for the kind memories, words, pictures, videos, and love. It is truly a statement of how much he was loved here.
I know that as he is missed and his ship has sailed from these shores, but as he draws near to other shores, there are a multitude of others saying “look, here he comes!”
Andrew Elliott
Father
September 18, 2021
Nathan was a gentle soul loaded with talent and compassion. He touched GSA's heart, and will be sorely missed.
Victor Frailing
Teacher
September 17, 2021
Iryna Pugachova
Friend
September 16, 2021
Here's hoping we all meet again!!!!
Stephanie Collins
September 15, 2021
Illya Lykhinin
Friend
September 13, 2021
Nathan was a beautiful soul full of love and light. Even in his fight with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, he did his best to make sure that the memories we had of him would be happy ones. I know I will carry those memories in my heart always and look forward to the day that our souls will meet again. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.
Illya Lykhinin
Friend
September 13, 2021
As this beautiful young man said, "love persists beyond dimensions" - and it is a hope for all of us, who will miss him in this world. Our love and prayers for the family.
Iryna Pugachova
Friend
September 13, 2021
Heaven gained a gifted and sweet soul,will be missed by many and loved by all who knew him .Prayers for his family.
Dixie Carrolll
Family
September 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rhonda Wright
Friend
September 13, 2021
Your in heaven now, and all your pain and suffering is gone.
Wade Hughes
Military
September 13, 2021
My heart goes out to a you all, I am sending you love and strength to help you through this terrible loss. Nathan was a beautiful soul, the world was made better by his influence upon all whom he touched in this life. All my love, Beth
Beth White
Family
September 13, 2021
Annie White-Barb
Family
September 12, 2021
Annie White-Barb
Family
September 12, 2021
Annie White-Barb
Family
September 12, 2021
Seb Stephenson
Friend
September 12, 2021
Seb Stephenson
Friend
September 12, 2021
Seb Stephenson
Friend
September 12, 2021
Seb Stephenson
Friend
September 12, 2021
Seb Stephenson
Friend
September 12, 2021
Seb Stephenson
Friend
September 12, 2021
Nathan was more than just our best friend, he was family to us. He was so very loved and impacted our lives in the best ways possible. We miss him terribly. He’ll always live on in us all and be a part of everything we do.
My heart goes out to the rest of his family.
Seb Stephenson
Friend
September 12, 2021
My sincere condolences to all who loved and will miss him so much. Prayers for you all.
Jeanie Childress
Coworker
September 12, 2021
I am so sorry. I did not know him, but I love his family. I will pray for comfort and peace for the family.
Dalie Thomas
September 12, 2021
Knowing Nathan, every moment I was allowed to share life with him was a gift. I know that his wonder is still being expressed in our world. I can feel it.
Arthur Curtis
September 12, 2021
Daddy Elliott
September 12, 2021
Daddy Elliott
September 12, 2021
Daddy Elliott
September 12, 2021
Daddy Elliott
September 12, 2021
Daddy Elliott
September 12, 2021
Daddy Elliott
September 12, 2021
Daddy Elliott
September 12, 2021
Daddy Elliott
September 12, 2021
Daddy Elliott
September 12, 2021
We love you and miss you already my boy.
Daddy Elliott
September 12, 2021
Daddy
Father
September 12, 2021
We loved our son wonderfully. As did his great and wonderful friends. Below is a better picture. We are so proud of him for the fight against Ehlers Danlos Syndrome. May he rest in no pain and peace.
Andrew Elliott
Family
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 39 of 39 results