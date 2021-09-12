Nathaniel ElliottAugust 8, 1994 - September 5, 2021Nathaniel Adam Jackson Elliott, 27, of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. He bravely battled Ehlers Danlos Syndrome for years, of which there is no cure. He was truly loved by his friends and family, and he adored music, movies and art. He was a gifted artist, non-judgmental, truly an individual who showed kindness to all.Nathan attended Smithfield High School, Virginia Governor's School for the arts, and Virginia Commonwealth University. He was the son of Andrew Elliott and Gina Elliott. He is survived by his parents; sister, Wynnie Elliott; brother, Wyatt Elliott; grandparents, Jim and Sharon Elliott, Michael Rorrer and Deborah Rorrer. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Nancy Elliott.Donations, in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Governor's School for the Arts at the following link:Littles Funeral Home1515 S. Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430