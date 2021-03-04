Nell Lillian Rosenbaum Boyd
March 27, 1936 - February 7, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Nell Lillian Rosenbaum Boyd, 84, passed away on February 7, 2021, at Accordius Health of Abingdon.
Mrs. Boyd was born on March 27, 1936, to the late Charles and Yada Spriggs Rosenbaum in Damascus, Va.
Mrs. Boyd spent much of her time volunteering, especially at local nursing homes. She also thoroughly enjoyed doing art work.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Beverly Boyd; two sons, Buddy and Butch Boyd; also several brothers.
Survivors include, one son, Charles Boyd; two daughters, Susan Danner and Emily Boyd; six grandchildren, Jason Danner and wife, Gilda, Brian Danner, Kevin Danner and wife, Sam, Scott Finley and wife, Brooklynn, Hope Houser and husband, Ben, and Araya Rash and husband, DJ; eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Eli, Aiden, Lindon, MaKenna, Everett, Sebastian, and Luca; also several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Frost Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ronnie Jones officiating.
In honor of Mrs. Boyd the family ask that you make a donation to your local florist for a floral arrangement to be delivered to a nursing home on her birthday.
In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.