Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nella Ruth McCoy
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA
Nella Ruth McCoy

CASTLEWOOD, Va.

Nella Ruth McCoy, 89, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, in Bristol, Virginia.

She was born in Dante, Virginia; the daughter of the late Adam B. and Martha Holbrook Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. D. McCoy; one son, James Richard McCoy; two sisters, Iva Lee Hartley and Sylvia Johns; two brothers, Allen Hicks and Vernie Hicks; and one son-in-law, Eugene Maxfield.

Ruth was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Castlewood, Virginia. She loved to sing in church and loved her dogs, Cooper and Missy.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Jordan and Ronnie Holley of St. Paul, Virginia and Diane Maxfield of Castlewood, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Scott Jordan, J. C. Maxfield, Stewart Maxfield, Jennifer Neece, Jamie McCoy, Melinda Ingle, and Brandi Laforce; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Ronda Hicks of Bluefield, West Virginia; one daughter-in-law, Teresa Laforce McCoy of Bristol, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services, for Nella Ruth McCoy will be conducted in the Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Marvin Amos, Joe Boyd, Randy Fleming, Ronnie Holley, Rodney Neece, and Travis Ingle.

Following the same COVID-19 restrictions, visitation for the family of Nella Ruth McCoy will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the McCoy family through our website. A radio broadcast of the Funeral Service for Nella Ruth McCoy will be available on 88.9 F.M. in the parking lot for anyone who wishes to remain in their vehicle. A video tribute and Funeral Service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Mar
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Castlewood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Castlewood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. She was a sweet lady
Judy King
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results