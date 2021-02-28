Nella Ruth McCoy
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Nella Ruth McCoy, 89, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, in Bristol, Virginia.
She was born in Dante, Virginia; the daughter of the late Adam B. and Martha Holbrook Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. D. McCoy; one son, James Richard McCoy; two sisters, Iva Lee Hartley and Sylvia Johns; two brothers, Allen Hicks and Vernie Hicks; and one son-in-law, Eugene Maxfield.
Ruth was a member of Riverside Baptist Church in Castlewood, Virginia. She loved to sing in church and loved her dogs, Cooper and Missy.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Jordan and Ronnie Holley of St. Paul, Virginia and Diane Maxfield of Castlewood, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Scott Jordan, J. C. Maxfield, Stewart Maxfield, Jennifer Neece, Jamie McCoy, Melinda Ingle, and Brandi Laforce; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Ronda Hicks of Bluefield, West Virginia; one daughter-in-law, Teresa Laforce McCoy of Bristol, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services, for Nella Ruth McCoy will be conducted in the Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Marvin Amos, Joe Boyd, Randy Fleming, Ronnie Holley, Rodney Neece, and Travis Ingle.
Following the same COVID-19 restrictions, visitation for the family of Nella Ruth McCoy will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the McCoy family through our website. A radio broadcast of the Funeral Service for Nella Ruth McCoy will be available on 88.9 F.M. in the parking lot for anyone who wishes to remain in their vehicle. A video tribute and Funeral Service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.