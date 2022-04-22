The sudden loss of our nephew "Nicky" was devastating to us as it was to his immediate family. Larry had only talked to him on the Sunday before his passing. Larry will always remember that small baby in a white bassinet when he was first born, and Larry baby sat him in the little white house by the ball field known as Ms. Hick's house while his parents worked. Brenda will always remember Nicky, his cousin Patrice, and Brenda's sister Marcy standing in front of his mother's house at Easter when they were about 5-7 years of age. These are only a couple of the many memories of him we will cherish. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family. "Gone but never forgotten"

Larry and Brenda Repass Family April 21, 2022