Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nicky Crumley
FUNERAL HOME
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main St
Bluff City, TN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
Send Flowers
Nicky Crumley

Nicky Crumley, age 62, of Bluff City, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, after a long illness. Nicky was born on September 28, 1959, to J.C. Crumley and Virginia (Repass) Crumley. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Donald "Bo" Crumley and a sister, Jaquelyn Ruth Doss.

Nicky was of the Christian Faith. He touched every one that he came in contact with and was often described as being a father figure to many. He enjoyed old shows such as Westerns, loved riding his Harley, and coaching baseball.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Cindy Crumley of the home; his children, Nicky Lynn Crumley (Amber), Megan MacGregor (Nick), and Holly Crumley; grandson, Jake Crumley; granddaughter, Paisley MacGregor; a sister, Regina Jannenga; a brother, Jimmy Crumley (Lois); his lifelong best friend, Chris Church, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service to honor the life of Nicky will be conducted at the Tetrick Bluff City Chapel on Saturday April 23, 2022, at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. at Morning View Cemetery on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

The Crumley family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main Street, Bluff City, TN
Apr
23
Funeral
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main Street, Bluff City, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I remember as a neighbor when he was born and Regina used to carry him around. He was always too fast for his mother to catch him.
Norma Carrier Mettler
April 21, 2022
The sudden loss of our nephew "Nicky" was devastating to us as it was to his immediate family. Larry had only talked to him on the Sunday before his passing. Larry will always remember that small baby in a white bassinet when he was first born, and Larry baby sat him in the little white house by the ball field known as Ms. Hick's house while his parents worked. Brenda will always remember Nicky, his cousin Patrice, and Brenda's sister Marcy standing in front of his mother's house at Easter when they were about 5-7 years of age. These are only a couple of the many memories of him we will cherish. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family. "Gone but never forgotten"
Larry and Brenda Repass
Family
April 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results