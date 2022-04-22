Nicky Crumley
Nicky Crumley, age 62, of Bluff City, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, after a long illness. Nicky was born on September 28, 1959, to J.C. Crumley and Virginia (Repass) Crumley. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Donald "Bo" Crumley and a sister, Jaquelyn Ruth Doss.
Nicky was of the Christian Faith. He touched every one that he came in contact with and was often described as being a father figure to many. He enjoyed old shows such as Westerns, loved riding his Harley, and coaching baseball.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Cindy Crumley of the home; his children, Nicky Lynn Crumley (Amber), Megan MacGregor (Nick), and Holly Crumley; grandson, Jake Crumley; granddaughter, Paisley MacGregor; a sister, Regina Jannenga; a brother, Jimmy Crumley (Lois); his lifelong best friend, Chris Church, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A service to honor the life of Nicky will be conducted at the Tetrick Bluff City Chapel on Saturday April 23, 2022, at 7 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m.
Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. at Morning View Cemetery on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 22, 2022.