September 10, 1969 - September 29, 2020

"The world was a much better place with you in it."

Nicole Anne Slagle, age 51, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 10, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Nicole had an early interest in horses and worked her way from cleaning stalls to head trainer at a renowned facility. She specialized in Arabian Horses and had many clients, including several celebrities. She seemed to have found her calling, and for the last 14 years she has been the Crime Prevention Specialist for the Bristol Virginia Police Department. She organized several community related programs and events including neighborhood watch, chiefs kids, National Night Out and trunk or treat, which was always an amazing community event.

Nicole was never one to seek personal praise or recognition, but over the years she received numerous awards, commendations and recognitions for the work she did for the BVPD and the City of Bristol, Va. She truly loved the City of Bristol, Va. and enjoyed helping others.

She is survived by her loving husband, David E. Slagle; and her best friend and son, Nick Slagle, she was so proud of the fine man he became; her father, James Inskeep and wife, Beverly; her mother, Patricia Marino; mother-in-law, Gloria Slagle; brothers-in-law, Tim and Jason Slagle; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and extended BVPD family and friends.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Dr. William Houck officiating.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
a loved one
October 1, 2020
Cheri Fullen
October 1, 2020
I have no words of Comfort, or for your Sorrow. Just know you and your Family are in my Heart and Prayers.
Moore Family
October 1, 2020
Nicole was the most amazing woman I have ever met in my entire life. She has literally saved my life. She let me talk to her about things that I didnt feel comfortable talking to anyone else about! She knew more about me than anyone else ever has! Every time I saw Nicole, she would get the biggest surprised face, throw her arms open and run up to me and hug me! She would always rub my back and say how have you been girl?! Its so nice to see you! How are your babies?! Every time! She would ALWAYS ask how I was and she would talk to me for hours if I needed her to. Nicole was truly the most amazing woman Ive ever met. I am so saddened by her passing. Truly heartbreaking.
Alishia Vazquez
October 1, 2020
One of the sweetest ladies I have ever known! I am so very sorry! She will never be forgotten...=O
Linda Snow
October 1, 2020