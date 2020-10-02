Nicole was the most amazing woman I have ever met in my entire life. She has literally saved my life. She let me talk to her about things that I didnt feel comfortable talking to anyone else about! She knew more about me than anyone else ever has! Every time I saw Nicole, she would get the biggest surprised face, throw her arms open and run up to me and hug me! She would always rub my back and say how have you been girl?! Its so nice to see you! How are your babies?! Every time! She would ALWAYS ask how I was and she would talk to me for hours if I needed her to. Nicole was truly the most amazing woman Ive ever met. I am so saddened by her passing. Truly heartbreaking.

Alishia Vazquez October 1, 2020