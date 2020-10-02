Nicole Anne Slagle
September 10, 1969 - September 29, 2020
"The world was a much better place with you in it."
Nicole Anne Slagle, age 51, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 10, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Nicole had an early interest in horses and worked her way from cleaning stalls to head trainer at a renowned facility. She specialized in Arabian Horses and had many clients, including several celebrities. She seemed to have found her calling, and for the last 14 years she has been the Crime Prevention Specialist for the Bristol Virginia Police Department. She organized several community related programs and events including neighborhood watch, chiefs kids, National Night Out and trunk or treat, which was always an amazing community event.
Nicole was never one to seek personal praise or recognition, but over the years she received numerous awards, commendations and recognitions for the work she did for the BVPD and the City of Bristol, Va. She truly loved the City of Bristol, Va. and enjoyed helping others.
She is survived by her loving husband, David E. Slagle; and her best friend and son, Nick Slagle, she was so proud of the fine man he became; her father, James Inskeep and wife, Beverly; her mother, Patricia Marino; mother-in-law, Gloria Slagle; brothers-in-law, Tim and Jason Slagle; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and extended BVPD family and friends.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Dr. William Houck officiating.
