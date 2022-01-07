Nina Glenneta Hartley Fultz
August 28, 1954 - January 2, 2022
Nina Glenneta Hartley Fultz, age 67, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with the Lord on January 2, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 28, 1954, in Bristol, Va., the daughter of the late William and Margaret Hartley. She spent the majority of her adult life as a resident of the Bristol area. She worked in school food service and retired as a cafeteria manager having worked for both Bristol Va. and Tenn. system.
Along with her parents, Nina was preceded in death by her grandmother, Euna "Mimmie" Keith. Surviving family includes her husband, Steven D Fultz; daughter, Amber Dawn Carrasco and husband, Iohanes; brother, Bill Hartley and wife, Harriet; grandchildren, Nathan Lemmons, Hart Lemmons, Brylee Carrasco, Tucker Lemmons, and Jackson Lemmons, several bonus children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022,, at 5 p.m. at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 3 until 4:45 p.m. The service can be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
: Event ID: WeaverFHPassword: MDKKJJ A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 7, 2022.