Nina Ruth Jones
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Nina Ruth Jones

June 26, 1931 - October 6, 2021

Nina Ruth Woodlief Jones, age 90, went into the arms of her loving Savior on October 6, 2021. She was the daughter of Jesse and Maude O'Neal.

Nina was a lifelong citizen of Bristol, Tennessee. Nina was also a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. Nina was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed solving puzzles in her spare time, but most of all she loved traveling with all of her children.

Nina was preceded in death by both of her parents; three children, Billy Woodlief, Sherry Bowman, and Kathy Tuell; sister, Carol; and three brothers, Gene, Harold, and "Bud".

She is survived by eight children, Eddie Woodlief, Linda Cunningham, Marvin Woodlief and wife, Patricia, Jerry Woodlief and wife, Debbie, Susan Ball and husband, Johnny, Tommy Woodlief and wife, Lucy, Lisa Grubb and husband, Jerry, and Michael Woodlief; brother, Paul O'Neal; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Adoration Home Health and to Pamela Bobbitt for the gracious care that was extended to Nina during her time of need.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Blevins Funeral Home, 417 Lee St, Bristol, VA 24201, from 3 until 5 p.m. Services will start at 5 p.m. with pastor Dennis Burnette officiating. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery, 839 Bluff City Hwy., Bristol, TN 37620.

The family requests any donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 162 Free Hill Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615, Nina's favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to the Woodlief Jones family at www.blevinscares.com.

Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Woodlief Jones family.

Blevins Funeral Home

417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Oct
9
Service
5:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Oct
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Glenwood Cemetery
839 Bluff City Hwy., Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Blevins Funeral Home
Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Brenda & Mark Marrone
Friend
October 10, 2021
To a loving, caring, and compassionate person whom I will always remember. She touched my life permanently with her selfless generosity.
Tom Lawson
Friend
October 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Kilgore
Other
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results