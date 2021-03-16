Nira Christine Blevins Combs
September 18, 1933 - March 13, 2021
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Nira Christine Blevins Combs, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her home in Sugar Grove, Va. Christine was born in Whitetop, Va., to the late Arthur and Elsie Wilcox Roop. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, L.D. Blevins; son, Booker Lee Blevins; brothers, Warren Roop, Kyle Roop, R.C. Roop, J.D. Roop, and H.C. Roop; and a sister, Arvadice Eller.
Christine was a member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church. Over the course of 30 years, she served as church Sunday school teacher, food coordinator, church Treasurer, and soloist in the choir.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Allen Blevins and wife, Angie, of Sugar Grove; brothers, Roger Roop, Bobby Roop, and wife, Revonda, and Jerry Roop, all of Saltville; sister, Geraldine Williams and husband, Ralph, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring with Pastor Mike Porter officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the family of Nira Christine Blevins Combs.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.