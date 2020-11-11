Nita Lou Smith
March 24, 1936 - November 8, 2020
LEBANON, Va.
Nita Smith, age 84, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George and Nola Odom.
Graveside services for Nita Lou Smith will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Russell Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Jason Wilson officiating. All those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 p.m.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com
. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Smith family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.