The Rev. Noah B. Holbrook
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
The Rev. Noah B. Holbrook

October 1, 1931 - June 4, 2021

The Rev. Noah B. Holbrook, age 89, of Bristol, Va. went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021. Mr. Holbrook was born on October 1, 1931 in St. Paul, VA, and was raised in Clincho, Va. He served his country with honor, courage, and commitment as a member of the United States Air Force for 23 years. He then served the USPS. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy of enjoyment of the love of life through Christ. He loved the Lord, his family, and his country. He became an ordained minister in 1995 and was a chaplain at Ballad Health. He was a loyal member of Freedom Baptist Church.

Noah was preceded in death by the love of his life his wife, Veronica and his parents, L.G. "Doc" and Hattie Bell Holbrook; brothers, Leon Holbrook, Ronald Holbrook, Odis Holbrook, and Billy Ray Holbrook; sister, Marie Delph; and two nephews, Matthew and Johnny.

Left behind to cherish Noah's memory are three daughters, Joyce McAllister and husband, Michael, Gayla Court and fiancé, Doug Edwards, and Lisa Wheeler and husband, Jan; five grandsons, Joshua, Jason, Derek, Trevor, and Todd; two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Sawyer; two sisters, Elizabeth Pennington and Jewel Amburgey; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Gary Garland and Pastor Frank Ison officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard and Patton-Crosswhite VFW Post 6975. Pallbearers will be family and friends. A special thanks to all the wonderful hospice workers and volunteers at Ballad Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1808 New Hampshire Ave, Bristol, VA, 24201.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral HOme

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
TN
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Noah was one those special persons who comes into your life and changes it forever. I knew him and his family here in Chile while he was working for my Dad. He was outstanding both on and off work. Afable would describe him well. After he completed his tour in Chile, I stopped by to see him in Bristol and it was great seeing him again! I am greatly sadden by his passing but know the Good Lord has a special place for him. God bless and keep you Noah, you are the best. Rix Mills.
Rix M. Mills
Friend
June 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy at your loss. Noah was a good, decent and great man. He and CMSGT Bill Taylor of MacArther, Ohio worked with my Dad, Major Harold Mills, USAF in Chile. My late Dad would tell you in 30 years of Navy & Air Force service, Noah & Bill were the best. Noah & Ronnie were personable, fun and very popular in Chile. All three couples became life long friends. Noah was the master of getting things through Chilean customs with his pleasing personality and his decent techniques. He would never bribe or thereby insult the Chileans. He would take gifts for birthdays or Christmas-worked like a charm. My brother, Rix Mills and I participated the day Noah saved a life. A Chilean man had fallen into a whirlpool on the Chamiza River. We hooked arms but Noah was the one who went into water risking his life. My Dad saw to it that Noah was awarded The Airman's Medal given for non combat heroism, a rare decoration. I last saw Noah and Ronnie in Tennessee in 1989 at my folks 50th wedding anniversary. All my folks old friends came and there was quite a weekend celebration. You should know what Noah was doing in Chile. He, Taylor and my Dad worked for AFTAC-Air Force Technical Applications Center that still exists today at PatricK AFB, Florida. Their mission is no longer classified in general terms with several media articles over the years. AFTAC is the US government executive agent for and operates the US Nuclear Detection System. Think about those words for a minute. In those days they operated covert sites as "weather research" missions. These days all this can done by overhead systems. They did some very good work for America. Noah is with The Lord, there can be no doubt.
Col Harold Mills, Jr., USAF (Ret)
Friend
June 8, 2021
So sorry, Lisa and family, for your loss. Angela and I are praying for you.
Dale Gilbert
June 7, 2021
