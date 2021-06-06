The Rev. Noah B. Holbrook
October 1, 1931 - June 4, 2021
The Rev. Noah B. Holbrook, age 89, of Bristol, Va. went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021. Mr. Holbrook was born on October 1, 1931 in St. Paul, VA, and was raised in Clincho, Va. He served his country with honor, courage, and commitment as a member of the United States Air Force for 23 years. He then served the USPS. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy of enjoyment of the love of life through Christ. He loved the Lord, his family, and his country. He became an ordained minister in 1995 and was a chaplain at Ballad Health. He was a loyal member of Freedom Baptist Church.
Noah was preceded in death by the love of his life his wife, Veronica and his parents, L.G. "Doc" and Hattie Bell Holbrook; brothers, Leon Holbrook, Ronald Holbrook, Odis Holbrook, and Billy Ray Holbrook; sister, Marie Delph; and two nephews, Matthew and Johnny.
Left behind to cherish Noah's memory are three daughters, Joyce McAllister and husband, Michael, Gayla Court and fiancé, Doug Edwards, and Lisa Wheeler and husband, Jan; five grandsons, Joshua, Jason, Derek, Trevor, and Todd; two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Sawyer; two sisters, Elizabeth Pennington and Jewel Amburgey; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Gary Garland and Pastor Frank Ison officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard and Patton-Crosswhite VFW Post 6975. Pallbearers will be family and friends. A special thanks to all the wonderful hospice workers and volunteers at Ballad Hospice House.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1808 New Hampshire Ave, Bristol, VA, 24201.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral HOme
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 6, 2021.