My deepest sympathy at your loss. Noah was a good, decent and great man. He and CMSGT Bill Taylor of MacArther, Ohio worked with my Dad, Major Harold Mills, USAF in Chile. My late Dad would tell you in 30 years of Navy & Air Force service, Noah & Bill were the best. Noah & Ronnie were personable, fun and very popular in Chile. All three couples became life long friends. Noah was the master of getting things through Chilean customs with his pleasing personality and his decent techniques. He would never bribe or thereby insult the Chileans. He would take gifts for birthdays or Christmas-worked like a charm. My brother, Rix Mills and I participated the day Noah saved a life. A Chilean man had fallen into a whirlpool on the Chamiza River. We hooked arms but Noah was the one who went into water risking his life. My Dad saw to it that Noah was awarded The Airman's Medal given for non combat heroism, a rare decoration. I last saw Noah and Ronnie in Tennessee in 1989 at my folks 50th wedding anniversary. All my folks old friends came and there was quite a weekend celebration. You should know what Noah was doing in Chile. He, Taylor and my Dad worked for AFTAC-Air Force Technical Applications Center that still exists today at PatricK AFB, Florida. Their mission is no longer classified in general terms with several media articles over the years. AFTAC is the US government executive agent for and operates the US Nuclear Detection System. Think about those words for a minute. In those days they operated covert sites as "weather research" missions. These days all this can done by overhead systems. They did some very good work for America. Noah is with The Lord, there can be no doubt.

Col Harold Mills, Jr., USAF (Ret) Friend June 8, 2021