Nola Ann Rosenbaum
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Nola Ann Rosenbaum

June 17, 1953 - October 31, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Nola Ann Rosenbaum, 67, passed away on October 31, 2020, at Wellmont Hospice House, in Bristol, Tennessee.

A graveside service and committal will be conducted at Old Glade Spring Presbyterian Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with the Rev. Timothy Bird officiating. The family requests those attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Hutton, Chris Moore, Bill Sanders, Gary Ball, Don Blevins, and Bill Neese. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Johnson, Dale Orr, Anne Kilpatrick, Susan Vaala, and Paul White.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - 9959.

Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Nola Ann Rosenbaum.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Old Glade Spring Presbyterian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I shall remember the good times we shared while at Patrick Henry and Radford.
Linda Rector
November 3, 2020
I´m so very sorrow. I pray you are surrounded by the peace of Christ...
Sandi Puckett
November 3, 2020