Nola Ann Rosenbaum
June 17, 1953 - October 31, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Nola Ann Rosenbaum, 67, passed away on October 31, 2020, at Wellmont Hospice House, in Bristol, Tennessee.
A graveside service and committal will be conducted at Old Glade Spring Presbyterian Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with the Rev. Timothy Bird officiating. The family requests those attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Hutton, Chris Moore, Bill Sanders, Gary Ball, Don Blevins, and Bill Neese. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Johnson, Dale Orr, Anne Kilpatrick, Susan Vaala, and Paul White.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - 9959.
