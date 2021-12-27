Menu
Nora Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Nora Brickey Clark

Nora Brickey Clark, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior ib Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was at the home of one of her daughters in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was surrounded by her family who loved her.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN
