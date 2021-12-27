Nora Brickey Clark
Nora Brickey Clark, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior ib Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was at the home of one of her daughters in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was surrounded by her family who loved her.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Clark family during this difficult time.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 27, 2021.