Nora Elfie Ward Stacy
Our precious Mother, Grandmother and Friend, Nora Elfie Ward Stacy entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Nora was born on June 9, 1932, to the late Ernie Ward and Ocie Potter Ward. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her brothers, Woodrow, George Junior and Tracy Lonzo (Rosalie) Ward.
She married Thurman W. Stacy, the son of the late Joe G. Stacy and Elpha Burks Stacy, and they shared 50 years together prior to his passing in 2000. She was also predeceased by her sons-in-law, Doug Childress and Joe Keene; and grandson, Dr. Anthony Keene.
Nora is survived by her daughters, Linda Chaney (Dickie), Veronica "Vickie" Keene, Rita Matney (Donald), Mona Anderson (Eugene), and Kimberly Ratliff (Tim); eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; as well as her close friend, Inise Mullins.
Our Mother's Faith in the Lord was her strength. She loved to tell others of Jesus, and had been a member of the Bee Branch Old Regular Baptist Church for many years.
Nora was like a second mother to many. Her kindness, love and compassion was evident to all whether she was preparing food for neighbors, or serving as caregiver for our Father and Grandmothers. What a blessing she was to all who knew her.
Mommy was a gifted seamstress, as well as an artist whose quilts and paintings are treasured items for her family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Shortridge Ramey Funeral Home, Oakwood, Virginia, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 6 until 7 p.m., with a service by Elder Roger Coleman immediately after. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Funeral Home with Brother Curtis Crouse and Brother Rosco Crouse officiating. Entombment will be at the Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Serving as pallbearers will be her nephew, Doug Ward, grandsons, grandsons-in-law, and great-grandsons.
Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, the family requests that masks and social distancing protocols be followed.
Flowers will be welcome or donations may be made to Feeding Southwest Virginia, 1025 Electric Road, Salem, VA 24153.
Special thanks to Dr. Clint Sutherland and the 3rd floor Bristol Regional Medical Center nursing staff who provided excellent care and showed such kindness to our Mother during her time of need.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortridgeramey.com
The family of Mrs. Nora Elfie Ward Stacey has entrusted the care of their loved one to Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Keen Mountain, Virginia.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 30, 2021.