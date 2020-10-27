Norma Jean Pentecost Worley
November 30, 1935 - October 25, 2020
Norma Jean Pentecost Worley, age 84, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. She was born November 30, 1935 in Decatur, Alabama, a daughter of the late Elbert Thomas and Earline Elizabeth Pentecost. Jean lived most of her life in the Bristol area and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to bake for her family, friends and church. She was a special aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. Jean's greatest joy was being with her family and friends. She thought everyone was precious and loved everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jonathan Paul Worley; and brother, Elbert Thomas Pentecost, Jr. and wife Doris.
Survivors include her brother, Bobby Pentecost and wife Barbara; sister, Shirley Asbury and husband Tom; several loved nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Mizelle officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Glenwood Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Patrick Pentecost, Michael Booher, Bryan Booher, Jacob Pentecost, Jonathan Townsend and David Cole.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her loving caregivers Bobby, Barbara and Michelle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church, 1741 Euclid Ave, Bristol, VA 24201.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 27, 2020.