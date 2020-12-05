Norma Ora Phillips
June 8, 1935 - December 1, 2020
SALTVILLE, Va.
Norma Ora Phillips, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was a native of Greenville, West Virginia. Mrs. Phillips was a member of the Madam Russell United Methodist Church
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling R. Phillips; parents, Rodney and Edith Welder; brothers, Robert, Franklin and Leo Welder; and sisters, Aldene Humphries and Christine Lively.
She is survived by her three sons, Gary Phillips (Janice), Jeff Phillips (Deloris), and Brian Phillips (Carolyn); six grandchildren, Amy Phillips (Kirk), Marcus Phillips (Mae), Kristin Phillips, Kimberly Phillips, Stacy Ulrich (Bruce), and William Ulrich; one great-grandchild, Grayson Phillips; brothers, Ronald Welder and Keith Welder; sister, Judith Humphries; and several nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a celebration of life for when conditions permit at Madam Russell United Methodist Church, Saltville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Madam Russell United Methodist Church, 115 1st Avenue, Saltville, VA 24370. Online condolences may be expressed at, drhendersonfuneralhome.com
.
The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Norma Ora Phillips family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St., Saltville, Va.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 5, 2020.