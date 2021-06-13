Menu
Norma Jean Tucker
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN
Norma Jean Tucker

Norma Jean Tucker, age 84, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

She was born March 9, 1937 in Hiltons, Va. She worked many years as a caregiver in various healthcare facilities and homes. Norma Jean was a very talented seamstress and her most treasured times were spent sewing, doing needlepoint and various crafts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Earl Parker and Lillian Frances Lane Parker; and sister, Betty Gardner.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Karen Tucker of Kingston, Tenn.; daughter, Janet Tucker Davis of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandsons, Travis and Brandon Tucker of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; several extended family members and a many dear friends.

A memorial service may be held at a later date by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in remembrance of Norma Jean Tucker to the Alzheimer's Association, 9050 Executive Park Drive, Suite A106, Knoxville, TN 37923 or online at www.alz.org. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, Tenn. is in charge of all the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
