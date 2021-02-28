Norma "JoAnn" Anderson VonCannon
April 21, 1930 - February 23, 2021
Burlington – Ms. Norma "JoAnn" Anderson VonCannon, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born on April 21, 1930, in Damascus, Virginia, to Bertha Stone Anderson. She was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church. JoAnn retired from Apollo Chemical after many years of service.
In addition to her mother, JoAnn was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Left to cherish her memory are one son, Tim VonCannon and wife, Sara; and one grandson, Adam VonCannon, all of Winston-Salem; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for JoAnn will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, NC 27284.
Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.