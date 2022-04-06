Norma Yates
January 10, 1932 - April 3, 2022
Norma Inis Davis Yates, 90, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was born in Birchleaf, Va., and was the daughter of the late William and Carrie Fay Powers Davis.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Ralph Yates; sisters, Edith Bentley, Thanna Kelly, and Mary Deel; brother, Darrell Davis, and infant brother, Larry Davis.
Norma was a devoted Christian, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister as well as a caring friend. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bluff City where she served as a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. Norma enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, and especially spending time with her family. Her favorite pastimes included taking care of her flower beds and feeding the birds.
Those left to cherish memories of Norma include her daughter, Pamela Cobham; son, Keith Yates and wife, Jan; son, David Yates and wife, Ann; grandchildren, Alison Lansdorp, Matthew Jennings, Keeley Chinn and husband, Robbie, Kristopher Yates, Erin Evans (great-granddaughter, Mary Emma), and Kirstie Brown and husband, Chris (great-grandson, Theo); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Pope officiating. The committal and interment will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620, (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Yates family during this difficult time.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 6, 2022.